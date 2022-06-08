The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has congratulate the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for winning the party's presidential ticket

Lawan who was also a contestant in the just concluded APC special convention expressed confidence that Tinubu's emergence will earn victory for the party in the 2023 elections

Lawan came fourth with 152 votes, while Tinubu got 1271 votes to emerge the party's presidential flag bearer in the 2023 general elections

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has said that the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate assured victory for the party in 2023.

Ahmed Lawan was reportedly declared as the consensus candidate of the APC by the chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, which generated lots of reactions.

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, congratulates Bola Tinubu Source: Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan

Source: Facebook

However, the move was rejected by 11 Northern governors, saying that they stand for equity, justice and fairness.

Tinubu is popular choice of APC - Lawan

According to Vanguard, Lawan in a congratulatory message, personally signed by Lawan on Wednesday, the Senate President posited that the result of the primary showed that Tinubu is the popular choice of the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lawan was an aspirant in the just concluded convention of the ruling party, he scored 152 votes to hold fourth position.

The Senate President in his congratulatory letter to Tinubu, said,

the outcome of the election process has shown that Your Excellency is the popular choice of our party for that assignment.

I do not have an iota of doubt in the wisdom of that decision by our Party’s delegates from across the country.”

While congratulating the elected presidential aspirant, he commended his courage and sagacity when he said,

It is on this note that I heartily congratulate you on your well-deserved victory at the primary.

I have no doubt that with your credentials, experience, antecedents and political sagacity, our great party will go into the 2023 contest confident of victory.

2023: Supporters Celebrate With Trophy As Tinubu Clinches APC 2023 Presidential Ticket

Legit.ng earlier reported that the supporters of Bola Tinubu, the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary are celebrating his victory with a trophy.

Tinubu gathered 1271 votes to defeat his closed rival, former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who score 316 and 235 respectively.

Tinubu won the presidential ticket after seven aspirants stepped down and declared their supports for him at the advent of voting.

Source: Legit.ng