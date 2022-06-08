The former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu floored Ahmed Lawan, VP Yemi Osinbajo and other top contenders, emerged as the presidential candidate of the ruling APC

After sending his congratulatory message to the national leader of the party, the president of the Senate, Lawan revealed the real reason why he contested against Tinubu

Earlier, Lawan on Wednesday noted that the emergence of Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the APC had reassured his party of winning the 2023 presidential poll

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has given reasons for contesting against the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in the party's presidential primary.

The Punch reports that Lawan said he contested with the belief that he had the popularity and experience to lead the country.

In a letter on Wednesday, June 8, Lawan expressed optimism that the APC would emerge victorious in the 2023 presidential poll with Tinubu as its candidate.

Senate President Ahmed Lawan reveals the reason why he contested against Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan

Lawan explains further

Lawan who was also an aspirant in the primary said the outcome of the election process had shown that Tinubu was the popular choice of his party.

The letter reads:

“As Your Excellency is aware, I offered myself alongside your good self and other patriotic members of the party to fly its highly coveted flag in the 2023 presidential election.

“I did so in the belief that I have the knowledge base, ideas, experience and desire to provide leadership for our dear country at these most trying times.

“However, the outcome of the election process has shown that Your Excellency is the popular choice of our party for that assignment.

“I do not have an iota of doubt in the wisdom of that decision by our Party’s delegates from across the country.

“Your glittering track record of public service, foresight and grit in party building and administration, as well as the courage you continue to demonstrate in fighting for the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria make you worthy of the high esteem and trust of our party members everywhere in Nigeria as exhibited at the National Convention.

“It is on this note that I heartily congratulate you on your well-deserved victory at the primary.”

Unbeatable Tinubu floors Osinbajo, Lawan, Amaechi, others, wins APC presidential primary

Despite the last-minute odds against him, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, June 8, emerged as the winner of the All progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential primary held at Eagle Square, Abuja.

In a stiff contest, the Jagaban himself floored his challengers, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, and others.

From the votes sorted and counted, Tinubu claimed 1, 271 votes, while his closest challenger, Rotimi Amaechi, polled 316.

