The people of Owo in Ondo state have been urged to stay strong following the gruesome killing of worshippers at a catholic church in the community

A delegation of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) stormed Ondo state to sympathise with the families of the victims

Governor Kayode Fayemi led the delegation as they jointly donated N50 million for the treatment of the survivors

Ondo, Akure - The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has paid a condolence visit to Ondo State to commiserate with the Catholic diocese of Ondo over the gruesome terror attack at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Legit.ng reports.

According to a statement issued on Monday, June 6 by the spokesperson to the governor, Gbenga Richard, the chairman of the NGF and Ekiti state governor, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi led the delegation to visit the state governor at the state house in Alagbaka, Akure.

Fayemi, Akeredolu, and Amosun visited the victims at the federal medical center in Owo. Photo: Gbenga Richard

Fayemi was accompanied by the former governor of Ogun state and serving lawmaker, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

As gathered in the statement, the delegations left the state house and headed to Owo to visit the residence of the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Bishop Jude Arogundade before moving to Owo to commiserate with the Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye in his palace.

Fayemi condemn killing of church worshippers in Owo

Governor Fayemi, who described the ugly attack as least expected, stated that Owo has been a very peaceful environment.

He said:

“It is a serious and unusual attack on the people who can’t go out and farm or worship God in peace. We are all shocked.

“Just like the Governor said, these people shall not go unpunished. They will be hunted down and brought to book. But this can not save the lives that have been lost or save the wounded from discomfort.

“As leaders of the people, we will redouble our efforts. This is happening across the county and we are concerned. We know how troubled you will be. And we know that this is something that troubles our minds.

“For now, the government at the state and federal levels are working to bring the perpetrators to book. My colleagues in the Governors forum have asked me to donate N50 million to the Catholic Church to ameliorate the condition of the families of the victims. This is a crime against humanity.”

Some powerful people backing terrorist attack - Bishop Arogundade

The Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Bishop Jude Arogundade while speaking on the incident described the attack as evil.

He urged the governors to ensure that those behind the killing and their sponsors are brought to book. The Bishop stated that there is a need to dig deep into unearthing the killers stating that such operations cannot be carried out without the backing of a powerful force.

He said:

“I appreciate your coming and comment. How did we get here? Have we lost our mind and humanity? Even in war situation, nobody kills children and women. Nobody attacks the church.

“I am calling on you the leaders of the country, I think we need to talk and we need to be frank with each ourselves. This can not happen without the backing of some powerful people. Those behind this no matter how powerful they are, must be brought to book.

“How are we presenting ourselves as primitive. Ondo state doesn’t deserve this . Humanity doesn’t deserve this. This doesn’t present us well. People are laughing at us.”

NGF delegates visit Owo monarch, condoles with him

At the palace of Olowo of Owo, Fayemi commiserated with the people of Owo and the Olowo over the ugly incident.

Fayemi said:

“Our people are traumatized. The entire Governors asked me to deliver their condolences to you and the entire Owo. We are all still in shock.

“This is not an attack on owo or Ondo state. It is not attack on all of us. We must restore our pride. So that our people can feel safe again. We need to restore our country to sanity, to safety.”

The Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye said the perpetrators of the ugly attack wanted to make a statement.

He said the federal government needs to be proactive, saying:

“Our forest here in Owo, in Yoruba land have been invaded. Our farmers can’t go to farms again. Those in our forest illegally must be flushed out.”

Governor Akeredolu later led the visitors to the St Louis hospital in Owo, where some of the survivors are receiving medical attention.

Ondo shooting: Police begin forensic investigations to hunt down attackers

Meanwhile, the Ondo Police Command has revealed that about four assailants attacked the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo local government of the state.

Preliminary investigation by the Police shows that the attackers shot at worshippers from outside the Church before gaining entrance into the building.

Ondo state commissioner of police has ordered a forensic investigation to ascertain the root cause(s) of the attack and immediately arrest the criminals.

