The Ondo Police Command has revealed that about four assailants attacked the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo local government of the state

Preliminary investigation by the Police shows that the attackers shot at worshippers from outside the Church before gaining entrance into the building

Ondo state commissioner of police has ordered a forensic investigation to ascertain the root cause(s) of the attack and immediately arrest the criminals

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has begun an investigation into Sunday, June 5, attack and killing of worshipers at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

The spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, SP Odulami Funmila, said preliminary investigation revealed that about four attackers approached the church during service.

Funmila noted that the gunmen had begun shooting from outside the church and directly inside the holy place before entering the building

Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, delivering a speech Source: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

A statement by the Ondo state's police spokesperson's said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

On Sunday, 5th June, 2022 at about 11:30am, while the church service was ongoing, some armed men invaded the church and attacked members of the church, where some lives were lost and some sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The CP while commiserating with the Church, family of the deceased, the People of Owo and Ondo State Government, has ordered immediate deployment of armed and specialised policemen to the area to restore normalcy and fortify the entire community.”

Ondo Church Attack: Police Commissioner Orders Forensic Investigation

The commissioner of Police in the state has also ordered a forensic investigation into the attack to unravel the remote cause(s) of the incident.

He also called for the immediate arrest of all the criminals suspected to have been part of the heinous crime.

According to the statement, the commissioner of police stated that efforts are being maximized to forestall any further attack in any part of the state.

We Were Locked in the Church for Over 20 Mins, Priest Speaks on Ondo Attack

Legit.ng has earlier reported that the terrorists that attacked St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, Ondo state struck when the church was about to end its service.

According to Reverend Father Andrew Abayomi, one of the priests in the church, the incident lasted about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, Ondo state Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has lamented the deadly attack, vowing not to rest until the criminals are apprehended.

Catholic church attack, declaration of war against Yoruba, Akintoye declares

The leader of the Yoruba self-determination movement Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Prof. Banji Akintoye had reacted to the terrorists attack in Ondo state.

He described the Sunday, June 5, attack on Christian worshipers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, by terrorists suspected to be Fulani herdsmen as a declaration of war against the Yoruba people.

Prof. Banji Akintoye made this known in a statement by the communications secretary Maxwell Adeleye.

Source: Legit.ng