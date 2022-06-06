On Sunday, June 5, at least 50 worshippers were left dead including many children and women as gunmen opened fire and detonated explosives in a brutal attack on the Catholic Church

A former lawmaker of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, has said that the terrorists who attacked St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo town, Ondo state on Sunday, June 5, planned to trigger vendetta and national strife.

Legit.ng reports that no fewer than 50 worshippers were killed including many children and women as gunmen opened fire and detonated explosives killing dozens of people in a brutal attack on the Catholic Church.

Sani in a post shared on his official Facebook page, explained why the attackers carried out such a bloody act.

Shehu Sani reacts to the Catholic Church attack in Owo. Photo credit: Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

"The attack on the Catholic church in Ondo has been condemned and denounced in strongest term possible by all Nigerians.

"Terrorists don’t represent Hausa or Fulani people.Terrorists don’t spare Muslims too.The north is also a daily victim of their cruelty and destruction. No Hausa or Fulani living in any part of the south should be attacked or molested because of the evil acts of those terrorists;Just like no southerner living in the north is molested because of the actions of terrorists down south.

"The intent of the terrorists is to trigger vendetta,violence and national strife;they must not succeed."

The attack

The violence began as worshippers were about to leave the church.

The attack has caused massive shock across the nation as such is rarely recorded in southwestern Nigeria.

Buhari reacts as terrorists kill several people in Ondo state catholic church

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the heinous killing of worshippers on Sunday, June 5, at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo Kingdom, in Ondo State.

The president says only fiends from the nether region could have conceived and carried out such dastardly act, adding that eternal sorrow awaits them both on earth here, and ultimately in the hereafter.

Buhari disclosed this in a statement made available by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina.

We will hunt down the attackers and make them pay, Governor Akeredolu vows

Meanwhile, the Ondo state government has vowed to hunt down the attackers of St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo town, on Sunday, where scores of worshippers died, saying they will be made to pay for their crime.

A statement by the chief press secretary to Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, Richard Olatunde, on Sunday, which disclosed the government’s position, also said the governor condemned the unprovoked attack on innocent worshippers.

He said:

“Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, is deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack and killing of innocent people of Owo, worshiping at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, on Sunday."

