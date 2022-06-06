The Ondo state government is set to honour worshippers of the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo who died in the hands of terrorist

Suspected terrorists invaded the church and killed scores of worshippers while service was still ongoing

Condolence messages, tributes, donations and prayers have been sent to the families of the victims

Ondo, Akure - The governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has directed all public buildings, facilities, and official residences to fly all flags in the state at half-mast for seven days in honor of the victims of the Owo terror attack on Sunday.

Akeredolu made this known on Monday, June 6 via a statement issued by his press secretary, Richard Olatunde.

Earlier on Monday, June 6, Governor Kayode Fayemi and Senator Ibikunle Amosun visited victims at the federal medical center in Owo. Photo: Richard Olatunde

Source: Facebook

As gathered in the statement cited by Legit.ng on the official Facebook page of the governor, he described the incident as a collective loss to the entire state.

Attack on worshippers was premeditated - Gov Akeredolu

He stated that the attack on innocent worshipers at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo was a deliberate and calculated assault on the people of the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

“Those who unleashed this unprovoked terror attack on our people have tested our collective resolves. We will not be deterred in responding appropriately to this dastardly act.

“In honour of the victims of this unfortunate attack, I hereby direct that all flags be flown at half-mast for seven days, starting from today, Monday, June 6, to Sunday, June 12, 2022. It is a collective loss to the people of our dear state.”

Governor Akeredolu vows to nab killers of catholic church worshippers in Owo

In another development, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has vowed to hunt down the terrorists behind the killing of innocent people of Owo.

Recall that worshippers at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa street, Owo, were gunned down by some suspected Fulani terrorists.

Governor Akeredolu urged the people of the state not to take laws into their own hands over the incident.

Ondo shooting: Police begin forensic investigations to hunt down attackers

Meanwhile, the Ondo Police Command has revealed that about four assailants attacked the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo local government of the state.

Preliminary investigation by the Police shows that the attackers shot at worshippers from outside the Church before gaining entrance into the building.

Ondo state commissioner of police has ordered a forensic investigation to ascertain the root cause(s) of the attack and immediately arrest the criminals.

Source: Legit.ng