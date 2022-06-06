The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Owo council area, on Monday held a protest and a prayer session at St. Francis Catholic Church that was attacked on Sunday, June 5

The Christian leaders in the community called on international bodies to interfere in the consistent attack on churches across the country

The CAN chairman in the council, Joshua Oladapo, said that the incident is an evil occurrences, laments how hospitals are grappling to treat the victims

The Christian leaders gathered at the church on Monday morning, June 6, to pray and protest the attacks on churches.

According to Channels Television, the CAN chairman in Owo council, Joshua Oladapo described the killings as an evil occurrence.

Hospitals grappling with treatment of wounded persons

He revealed that hospitals in the area are grappling with the treatment of the wounded persons, lamenting the casualty figures.

The body called on leaders across the country and the international community to wade into the attacks on churches.

This is a clarion call, to not only the Nigeria leaders but the international community, that these incessant attacks, most especially the Christian body, the peaceful communities in our nation, should not continue,” he said.

We want the international community to wade in before it goes out of hand,” the CAN leader added.

We Were Locked in the Church for Over 20 Mins, Priest Speaks on Ondo Attack

Legit.ng has earlier reported that the terrorists that attacked St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, Ondo state struck when the church was about to end its service.

According to Reverend Father Andrew Abayomi, one of the priests in the church, the incident lasted about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, Ondo state Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has lamented the deadly attack, vowing not to rest until the criminals are apprehended.

Catholic church attack, declaration of war against Yoruba, Akintoye declares

The leader of the Yoruba self-determination movement Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Prof. Banji Akintoye had reacted to the terrorists attack in Ondo state.

He described the Sunday, June 5, attack on Christian worshipers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, by terrorists suspected to be Fulani herdsmen as a declaration of war against the Yoruba people.

Prof. Banji Akintoye made this known in a statement by the communications secretary Maxwell Adeleye.

