The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has penned a lenghty note to address the Church attack in Owo, Onso state

The Ooni in his post made reference to a similar attack that happened in Oyo state about a year ago and and made an appealing call to President Buhari

Oba Adeyeye also sent his condolence messages to everyone affected by the attack, Nigerians have reacted differently to the King's post

A prominent ruler in Yorubaland, The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has released a statement to condemn the attack that happened at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state.

The monarch in a lenghty post shared via his Instagram handle referred to the incident as a gruesome massacre targetted at turning Yorubaland to a war zone.

Ooni of Ife reacts to church attack in Owo. Credit: @ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

He reiterated that the descendant of Odududwa are peace loving people but can not be overrun in their own homes as he declared that the people are ready to defend themselves against all external invaders.

Ooni also stated that something similar happened exactly a year ago when over 20 people were killed by heardsmen in Igangan, Ibarapa North local government, Oyo sttae. state.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to him:

"When calamities like this befall us without a single trace, the interpretation is that the intelligence unit of our country's security architecture is probably faulty or completely missing."

He further made a call to all the six governors in the south west region and President Buhari-led federal government to live up to their oaths of securing Nigerians and ensuring safety for all citizens irrespective of the social status.

The king finally sent his condolence message to all the people affected by the attack:

"To my brother the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, and the entire Owo kingdom, to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, to the Ondo State Government, to the people of Owo, to the Priest and parishioners of St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa, Owo, to the families of all the victims, and the entire people of Ondo State, it is my prayer that Olodumare will comfort you all and give you peace in these trying time."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Ooni's post:

Social media users have reacted differently to Ooni's reaction to the Owo Church attack.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Omo__daddy:

"You keep preaching peace and they continue to kill us one by one."

Crownedleke:

"Kabiyesi, Amen! Your speech is indeed Presidential; and your words are healing to us all."

Iammcwanted:

"This is what Sunday Igboho was fighting against but they got him arrested instead."

Mr Macaroni, Falz, Davido, others react to Owo church attack

Legit.ng previously reported that celebrities like Davido. Falz, Mr Macaroni, Toyin Abraham have all reacted to the sad incident that happened in Owo, Ondo state.

Macaroni in a statement questioned how the lives of the people meant nothing anymore as he said there was no justification for the killings.

Davido, in his reaction, called on his fans and followers to keep praying for the country while Falz said he was frustrated.

Source: Legit.ng