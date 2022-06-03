After a successful screening of aspirants, all is set for the presidential primary election of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC)

The APC will be heading into Monday, June 6 presidential primary with 23 aspirants jostling for the golden ticket to fly the flag of the party in the 2023 general elections

Some of the top names on the lips of political pundits and enthusiasts are Bola Tinubu, Yemi Osinbajo, and Rotimi Amaechi

The John Odigie-Oyegun-led presidential aspirants screening committee of the ruling All Progressive Congress has cleared all aspirants including Bola Tinubu, Yemi Osinbajo, and Rotimi Amaechi, Vanguard newspaper reported.

This means all 23 presidential aspirants are eligible to contest at the party's primary elections slated for Monday, June 6 at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

According to a source privy to the committee, the panel held that all aspirants were qualified as there were no reasons to deny them a chance at the primaries.

Meanwhile, there have been controversies laced around one of the top aspirants, Bola Ahmed Tinubu over some allegations leveled against him.

Responding to this development, the source revealed that Tinubu was cleared regardless of the allegations. He said his clearance was granted because none of those allegations have been proven by a court of law.

The source said:

“They threw it away. None of the aspirants has been indicted or convicted by any court. No allegation against any of them has been proved.”

On the issue of Buhari's successor, there are speculations that President Muhammadu Buhari is planning to displace the prospect of a southern candidate and front a northern candidate due to emergence of a northerner (Atiku Abubakar) as the bannerman of PDP.

Buhari not planning to field a northern

Responding to this speculation, the source said the president does not intend to field a northern candidate for the APC.

The source said:

“That is not true. Who is the prominent Northerner in the race? Is it Ahmad Lawan? Ahmad Lawan cannot win Yobe State and they know that.

“If you are a cabinet member and the form has not closed and you meet Buhari today that you want to run, he will wish you good luck. That is what all of them are carrying about to say that Buhari is supporting them."

The source claims that Tinubu's aspirations has been a premeditated project which dates back to three years ago.

