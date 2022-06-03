The John Odigie-Oyegun-led screening committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which disqualified 10 presidential aspirants on Friday, June 3, used some key parameters during the exercise.

Oyegun who spoke with journalists after submitting the committee's report to Abdullahi Adamu noted that careful attention was given to the process as the APC is a governing party.

He listed at least three conditions that were considered in screening the aspirants which were:

The ability to lead Background Experience

A statement by Senator Babafemi Ojudu quotes Oyegun as saying further:

"So, the ability to lead, background, experience, and your understanding of the Nigerian situation, your ideas as to how issues, difficulties, and problems can be addressed, and how the country can be moved forward became a critical consideration.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"It is on that basis who are you, what have you achieved, your understanding of the nation, and things you can contribute to move the nation forward. It was on the basis of that we made our final shortlist."

Amid disqualification of 10 APC presidential aspirants, Oyegun speaks on screening Jonathan

Recall that the committee had reacted to claims that it screened former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Odigie-Oyegun on Friday denied the report as submitted the list of cleared aspirants to the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, during a meeting of the Nationa Working Committee (NWC).

To substantiate his position, Oyegun said Jonathan was not even seen at Transcorp Hilton where the screening exercise took place.

In his response to questions on screening Jonathan, Oyegun said:

“No, no, I can confirm we did not screen him."

Possibility of APC committee screening Goodluck Jonathan heightens as key details emerge

Despite not being on the list of aspirants to be screened by the John Oyegun-led APC committee, there were indications that Jonathan stood a chance to become the party's presidential flagbearer.

There were plans to draft the former president into the 2023 presidential contest on the platform of the APC.

A source within Jonathan's team said that despite not being in the country, the APC was plotting means to ensure the former president is screened by the party's screening committee.

The committee had commenced its exercise with the screening of key contenders for the APC presidential ticket including a former governor of Lagos state and the party's national leader, Bola Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng