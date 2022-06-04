No presidential aspirant who appeared before the All Progressives Congress Screening committee has been disqualified

A member of the committee has confirmed that its chairman was misunderstood by journalists on Friday, June 3

According to the member, the committee only recommended to the party's leadership that 10 of the aspirants be persuaded to step down ahead of the APC presidential primary

With the growing controversy over reports that the screening committee of the All Progressives Congress had disqualified some members of the party's presidential aspirant, a member of the has made some clarification.

The committee member noted that his team did not disqualify any of the 23 presidential aspirants who appeared before it between Thursday and Friday, June 2 and 3.

A member of the screening committee has confirmed that all aspirants who appeared before them were successful in the exercise. Photo: Alex Okon

Source: Twitter

Premium Times reports that the committee members on Friday, June 2, night said no single aspirant who appeared for screening was disqualified.

He added that the committee also found out that all the aspirants have the basic qualifications needed to contest for the seat of Nigeria's president.

His words:

“However, based on our assessment of their chances at winning the presidential election for our party, we found that 13 of them cannot realistically do this, so we advised them to step down for others.

“We also did this to trim the list so that the party will not have to go into the primary with an unwieldy number of aspirants, 23, which will be very cumbersome.”

Need for some aspirants to step down ahead of the presidential primary

Further speaking, the committee member said while all the aspirants have been cleared some were also advised to step down although they are not obliged to take the advice.

He added the committee is not bound by any mandate to stop any of the aspirants who insist on contesting in the APC primaries despite its advice.

Noting that the chairman of the committee, John Oyegun was misunderstood by journalists when he spoke about the outcome of the screening exercise, the member said they only made recommendations to the party leadership to persuade 10 aspirants to step down before the primary.

He added:

“Go and read what the chairman said again and you would see that he did not mention the world disqualification.

“What the panel did was to recommend to the party leadership that at least 10 of the candidates should be persuaded to withdraw because they do not appear to stand a chance of winning the election for our party."

“No one was disqualified and they all can ignore our recommendation and go ahead to participate in the primary.”

