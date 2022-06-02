The governor of Abia state was in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city on Thursday, June 1, to visit the presidential candidate of the opposition party

Okezie Ikpeazu met with Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president a few days after the Peoples Democratic Party conducted its primary election

According to Atiku, they discussed ways to move the opposition party forward ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, received in the audience, the governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu.

Ikpeazu was at the Abuja residence of former Nigeria's vice president days after he (Atiku) won the PDP presidential primary election contested against Governor Nyesom Wike, Bala Mohammed, Emmanuel Udom and many other party aspirants.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has visited the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

In a tweet shared on his personal Twitter page, Atiku said he had good discussions about moving the PDP forward with Ikpeazu.

The tweet personally signed by the opposition party's presidential flagbearer added it is reassuring that the PDP will contest the general elections as one united family.

Atiku also appreciated the governor for his time.

His words:

"Earlier this morning, I hosted the governor of Abia State, His Excellency Okezie Ikpeazu. We had good discussions about moving our party, @OfficialPDPNig, forwards.

"It is reassuring that our party will contest the general election as one united family. Thank you for the time, Your Excellency. -AA"

