Former minority leader of the House of Representatives, Farouk Aliyu, is confident that the APC will retain presidency in 2023

Aliyu said the ruling party has up to five presidential aspirants who can defeat Atiku if given the ticket for the 2023 elections

The former minority leader, however, admitted that the PDP candidate and former vice president cannot be underrated

Farouk Aliyu, a former minority leader of the House of Representatives, says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has five potential presidential candidates who can defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, in 2023.

Former Vice President Atiku emerged as the PDP candidate for the 2023 general elections after defeating his closest rival and Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

Tinubu, Osinbajo, Amaechi, Nwajiuba listed among the APC presidential aspirants who can defeat Atiku. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chibuike R Amaechi, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Yemi Osinbajo

In an interview aired by Channels TV, Aliyu listed four of the APC's five presidential aspirants he believes can defeat Atiku if they win the ruling party's ticket.

They are:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Former transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi Former education (state) minister; Emeka Nwajiuba

“We have more than five people in APC that can beat Atiku Abubakar. Amaechi, Bola Tinubu, Emeka Nwajiuba, Vice President Osinbajo can,” he said.

Atiku not a candidate to be ignored

Meanwhile, Aliyu admitted that the PDP candidate is not one that can be ignored considering his popularity in the country.

Nevertheless, the former lawmaker said the majority of the APC's over 20 presidential aspirants can defeat Atiku.

He added:

"We are also the ruling party, we are not going to sit by and allow these things to go like that. We will do our homework to ensure that things are done properly, that Nigerians will vote APC for what we have done.”

2023 presidency: Atiku asks for support to defeat APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the PDP presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections, Atiku, solicited the support of his rivals at the presidential primary to defeat the ruling APC.

Atiku made this appeal on Wednesday, June 1, after he received the party’s Certificate of Return at the PDP national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, in Abuja.

According to the former vice president, his main opponent is the APC and not his co-aspirants in the presidential primary.

