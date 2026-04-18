A lady checked her 2026 UTME result and shared a screenshot of what she scored in her JAMB exam online

The lady shared the scores she got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online

A young lady who sat for the 2026 UTME has checked her JAMB result and shared her scores in English, Physics, Biology, and Chemistry.

The young lady took to her page to announce to her large following that she had seen her JAMB result. She later shared a screenshot of it.

Lady posts 2026 JAMB result, reveals subject-by-subject scores, sparks reactions online. Photo Source: Twitter/darz_berry

Source: Twitter

Lady shares her 2026 UTME result

Many people who saw the total score she got in her UTME examination took to the comment section of her post to wish her well.

The brilliant lady, @darz_berry, wrote in an earlier post:

"So I've seen my result, guys."

Updating her timeline with the results, she shared a screenshot that shows the exact scores she got in all four subjects she sat for in the exam, as well as her total score.

Lady checks 2026 UTME result, shares scores in English, Biology, Chemistry and Physics online. Photo Source: Twitter/darz_berry

Source: Twitter

The screenshot also showed her name and proof that the exam results she shared were.

After seeing her total score, many people took to the post's comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady shares her UTME result

@dwill2510 explained:

"With the kind Score i dey see for jamb, College of Education go full this year."

@Daniy9999999 noted:

"I passed you in physics and chemistry But you passed me over all nice one tho !"

@_Olawale97 added:

"All these no too end race Admission ni koko congratulations."

@realemmzee_ shared:

"This is still sharp joor. Depends on the course tho."

@samuelbobo2002 wrote:

"You try wahallai! Congrats! Just prepare well for post/utme."

@godfatherinvinc said:

"Congrats. Hope you get accepted."

@RichardEzeCr7 shared:

"I no fit even pronounce the name."

@0xklvus noted:

"If this is really yours. Congratulations dear."

@Paramarley10315 noted:

"Me don dey try check my results since 😒 dem no gree show me dem just dey collect person card ni."

@Destiny75368 stressed:

"Wait are you serious jamb results is out."

@Sungjinwoo70 shared:

"Omooo you sabi English ooo, I envy you. Congratulations btw."

@Crimsonwolf74 noted:

"I understand the profile picture now."

@911malikk wrote:

"Congratulations. Good results."

@_Fabianszn said:

"LoL those that scored 300 do they have two head?"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a JAMB candidate shared his experience after writing the 2026 UTME, revealing that he saw about 16 questions from the English novel Lekki Headmaster.

He described the exam as tough and advised other candidates who are yet to write theirs to prepare well.

JAMB candidate reveals question on Lekki Headmaster

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a JAMB candidate shared his experience after writing the 2026 UTME, revealing a question he saw about Bepo, a character in the English novel Lekki Headmaster.

He said the question asked where Bepo did his NYSC, and this sparked reactions online as many people went to the comments section to suggest answers and share their own experiences.

Source: Legit.ng