A statement by a self-acclaimed spokesperson of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Okechukwu Isiguzoro has been denied by the group

Ohanaeze Ndigbo warned that the Igbo socio-political group never threatened to work against Atiku Abubakar, PDP's newly elected 2023 presidential flagbearer

The group also urged the general public to disregard any statement from Isiguzoro or his like who aim to mislead the people

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has denied claims that it had threatened to work against the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Reacting to a press statement released on Sunday, May 29, by Okechukwu Isiguzoro, a self-acclaimed spokesperson of the group, Ohanaeze said those behind such a threat are mischievous.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo said it never threatened to work against Atiku Abubakar's candidacy as PDP's 2023 presidential flagbearer. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

PM News reports that the spokesperson of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chiedozie Ogbonnia said that the group regrets the actions of those who issued the statement.

Misleading the general public with fake news

Ogbonnia describing these individuals as impostors, charlatans and unscrupulous social climbers, said that they have been working effortlessly to deceive the general public.

He said:

“For the avoidance of doubt, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural body, led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor has not issued any press statement on the candidacy of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“Ohanaeze awaits with keen interest, the full outcome of the ongoing primaries by all the political parties before it can issue a press release with respect to the Igbo position on the 2023 general election."

He further urged the public to disregard any statement which did not come from the group’s secretary-general, Okey Emuchay.

