Ademola Lookman scored a vital equaliser in the Copa del Rey final after Atletico Madrid conceded within 15 seconds

The Super Eagles star continued his run of big-game performances this season for La Rojiblancos

Lookman’s goal helped shift momentum in a tense Copa del Rey final clash against Real Sociedad

Ademola Lookman once again proved his importance on the big stage, scoring a crucial equaliser for Atlético Madrid in the Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad.

The Nigerian forward stepped up when it mattered most, helping Diego Simeone's side recover from a nightmare start in Seville and reinforcing his growing reputation as a decisive player in high-pressure moments.

Ademola Lookman continues to deliver for Atletico Madrid with a crucial equaliser in the Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The final could not have begun worse for Atletico Madrid. Just 15 seconds into the game, Real Sociedad took a shock lead through Ander Barrenetxea, stunning Diego Simeone’s side early on. Yahoo Sports reports.

The quick goal put Atletico under immediate pressure, forcing the UEFA Champions League semi-finalists to respond quickly in one of the most important matches of their season.

After their recent Champions League heroics, expectations were high, but the early setback threatened to derail their momentum.

Lookman steps up on the big stage

With Atletico searching for a way back into the game, Lookman rose to the occasion once again.

Around the 20-minute mark, the Nigerian forward found the equaliser with a superb low strike at the edge of the box, restoring parity and calming nerves within Simeone’s team, per Livescores.

It was another example of Lookman’s ability to deliver in crucial moments as his composure and positioning allowed him to capitalise when it mattered most, continuing a trend that has defined his season since joining Atletico in January from Atalanta.

Atletico conceded a penalty moments before halftime after goalkeeper Juan Musso committed a foul, with Mikel Oyarzabal restoring Sociedad’s lead to take the game 2-1 into the break.

In search of an equaliser in the second half, Lookman was later substituted in the 61st minute for Alexander Sorloth.

A season defined by big moments

Lookman’s goal in the final adds to an already impressive list of decisive contributions this campaign since joining Atletico.

From scoring in the Champions League against Barcelona to finding the net against Real Madrid in La Liga, the Nigerian has consistently delivered when stakes are highest.

Under Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid have relied on discipline and resilience, but players like Lookman have added a cutting edge in attack.

His growing influence could prove vital as the club chases silverware on multiple fronts.

Lookman snubbed for Ballon d’Or

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s biggest football stars have once again been left out of the latest Ballon d’Or 2026 top 10 rankings, sparking debate across the football world.

Despite impressive performances in both domestic leagues and Europe, neither Victor Osimhen nor Ademola Lookman are among the top contenders, as Bayern Munich stars and some other world-class players dominate the race for football’s most prestigious individual award.

Source: Legit.ng