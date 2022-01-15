The Northern Elders Forum has declared that they are power brokers in Nigeria's political environment

The statement was reportedly made by the spokesperson of the influential northern group, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

Baba-Ahmed was said to have made the comment while delivering a lecture at the Arewa House in Kaduna state

Kaduna - The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) made up of Professor Ango Abdullahi, Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed and others have stated that they are the kingmakers in Nigeria.

Vanguard newspaper reports that the comment was made in Kaduna on Saturday, January 15 by Baba-Ahmed during the meeting of Northern Leaders of Thought at the Arewa House.

Baba-Ahmed delivered a paper in Kaduna on behalf of the NEF when he made the statement. Photo credit: NEF

Source: Facebook

In a keynote address titled “Rebuilding the North,” Baba-Ahmed who is the director, publicity, and advocacy of the NEF, noted:

“We have a democratic system that progressively benefits only a handful of leaders and politicians, and leaves millions of our people to wonder how it could be the best option available to terrorized, poor people.

“We have decaying value systems that breed evils such as corrupt leaders, armed criminals and drug pandemics, and encourage cheating and corruption as the only means of getting what we need.

“We have a huge population that is sinking into poverty and desperation in a harsh and unforgiving world.

“Every indicator suggests that things will get considerably worse in the near future. The cost of living will rise and compound the wretchedness of the poor. Armed criminality will continue to determine how we live and die, even if it could be defeated at some future date.

“Our political process will feed widespread violence as political competition pumps up every one of our demons to escort individual political ambitions. Our current leaders will continue to recede into their own world, mumbling incomprehensible fiction while they wait out their terms.”

Source: Legit.ng