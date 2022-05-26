Ex-IGP has explained how he was swindled of his life savings from the Nigeria Police Force by some politicians

Mike Okiro said politicians deceived him to contest for a seat in the Nigerian Senate and kept collecting money from him until he was fed up

According to Okiro, Nigerian elections should not be hinged on who can pay the highest money to electorates

A former Inspector-General of Police, Mike Okiro, has narrated how he lost his life savings after he was convinced by some unnamed politicians to join politics

Daily Trust reports that the Okiro while speaking in Abuja at a programme themed, “Presidential aspirants’ media interactive platform” said these politicians swindled him out of all his savings.

Mike Okiro said he tried to get involved in politics and lost all his savings. Photo: Mike Okiro

At the event organised by the New Nigeria Dream Initiative (NNDI), Okiro explained that some group of persons tricked him to join the political race.

He said that they all gradually collected all his money until he was left with nothing.

Okiro kicks against vote-buying and selling

Shortly after his retirement as the IGP from the Nigeria Police Force, Okiro had contested a seat in the Nigerian Senate.

He further called on Nigerians to quit collecting money from politicians during elections while stating that the voting process should be based on candidates' competence.

His words:

"You go, they give you money for votes so that you can vote for somebody whether the person can perform or not! They give you N5, 000 and you look for four years. That means the N5, 000 is your due for four years.

“I am talking about this thing because once in a time, the politicians have faults but we have more faults than the politicians. I have an experience, let me share the experience, I corrected myself and I said bye-bye to that thing."

“I contested election in Abuja here, Senate. I was on my own when they called me to come and contest. I said I have just retired, they said no, come and contest! I said Okay, I will discuss it with my wife. I told my wife and she said I am afraid."

He added that the politicians kept on coming for more money from him to do one thing or the other until one day he became fed up with the whole process.

He said:

"So, they would come to me and say we want to go here, bring money; we want to do this, bring money; we want to do that, bring money; I gave all my savings, nothing again to give.

"They came one day, I said I was not going to give more money because I have nothing to give you."

