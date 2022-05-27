Popular Nigerian rapper, Ill Bliss , got social media users across the country emotional after clips from his recent interview made it to the internet

, Ill Bliss during the interview narrated his struggles in life and how he stayed relevant in the entertainment business for years

The rapper also explained the struggles in the UK, marrying his best friend whom they waited for 8 years before having their first child, and combining a banking job with music

Nigerian rapper, Ill Bliss, during an interview with Chude Jideonwo explained his life struggles, career, and family in an emotional way.

Ill Bliss made it known that he spent two years in the UK when he was supposed to spend just two months.

Ill Bliss shares his emotional story. Credit: @illblissgoretti

Source: Instagram

He lamented his struggles with weather, working four jobs, and struggling to make ends meet in the UK:

“So I went to the UK for about 2 years. It was supposed to be for 2 months and I ended up staying for 2 years. I got to England and I couldn’t work, now that I knew, of course, I got a student visa. And then, the grind started. At some point I couldn't pay the rent. At another point, I'd have to live at Shepherds bush on one day and at Canning town the next day; I was just changing my location and just moving with my friends.

"I have done everything. I’ve worked in a coffee shop and as an industrial cleaner. At a point, I had like 4 jobs concurrently."

Watch the video below:

The rapper also spoke about combining a banking job with doing music and how he stayed relevant for many years in the industry.

During the interview, Ill Bliss made it known that he and his wife waited for 8 years before they finally welcomed their first baby. He disclosed what he faced at the hands of doctors who made his wife have a miscarriage after long years of waiting.

Nigerians react to Ill Bliss' interview

Social media users have different things to say about Ill Bliss' interview.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Amthepreacherson:

"One artist I respect and revered so much. Respect brother."

Joy_uwaute22:

"One of my favourite persons in the music/entertainment industry."

Odogwuogidi:

"And Gen Z will tell you “it is affecting my mental health” when all they do is eat and play video games."

Wierdith:

"Interesting. We need more of these stories. Not the I started with one grain of rice tales."

