Former Anambra State governor and presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, has disclosed that he is not desperate to become Nigeria’s president

He, however, said what he was desperate about was to see Nigeria work for the teeming youths and other Nigerians facing hardship across the country.

Obi stated this while featuring on Channels TV programme, Politics Today on Friday night.

According to him, he had chosen a route that he considered to be in line with “our aspirations and my mantra of taking the country from consumption to production.”

Obi, who is seeking to succeed the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), after the expiration of his regime in 2023, disclosed this in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Friday.

“I thank all Nigerians, especially our youths who have joined me in the mission of taking back and reuniting Nigeria. This project is yours and for the future of your children. I am just a facilitator.

“Since I resigned from the PDP because of issues that are at variance with my persona and principles, I have consulted widely with various parties and personalities to ensure we do not complicate the route to our desired destination.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“For me, the process of achieving our goal is as fundamental as what one will do thereafter.

“Therefore, I have chosen a route that I consider to be in line with our aspirations and my mantra of taking the country from consumption to production; and that is the Labour Party which is synonymous with the people, workers, development, production, securing and uniting Nigerians as one family.

“I invite all Nigerians to join me in taking back our country. Be assured that I’ll never let you down,” he wrote on Twitter.

But, responding to a question during the programme on whether his desperation led him to dump the PDP for LP, Obi said, “Not all, I am not desperate to be President. But what I am desperate about is to see Nigeria work. Especially for the youth of this country.

“As I said, I have moved on to where I think the process might allow me. It is not about losing or winning. I will rather lose doing the right thing than win doing the wrong thing.

“My politics have been consistent in character and integrity since I started and you can go and check. I have been consistent in seeking the right process.”

Source: Legit.ng