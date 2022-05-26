A young politician aspiring to secure a seat in the Plateau state House of Assembly has been kidnapped

Na’anyil Magdalene Dakogol was abducted by some yet to be identified individuals on Thursday, May 26

According to sources in the area, the aspiring lawmaker was kidnapped on her way to meet with some delegates in her constituency

An aspirant of the Plateau state House of Assembly Na’anyil Magdalene Dakogol has been kidnapped by some yet to be identified people.

Daily Trust reports that Dakogol, the only female aspirant vying for the ticket of the Qua’an Pan South state constituency of Plateau in the 2023 general elections - on the platform of the All Progressives Congress - was kidnapped on her way to meet with a delegate.

A female APC aspirant has been kidnapped on the day of the party primary election. Photo: Na’anyil Magdalene Dakogol, APC

Source: Facebook

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the police in Plateau state, Ubah Gabriel, said that the commissioner of police has deployed a tactical team to rescue the victim.

It was gathered that Dakogol was kidnapped on the day the APC scheduled to conduct its party primaries.

A source who spoke on the matter said that Dakogol was supposed to meet with a delegate on Wednesday but the meeting was postponed to 5.30 am on Thursday, May 26.

His words:

“The Honourable was to see a delegate on Wednesday but they gave her 5:30 am of Thursday for her to meet them.

"She left alongside her brother to Goeragas and they could not locate the house, her brother came down of the car and went into the community to make an inquiry."

“He left her inside the car, but to his greatest shock did not see her when he came back. Her phones were all inside the car but he could not see her.”

Source: Legit.ng