Peter Obi, a former PDP presidential aspirant, has taken his ambition to transform the Nigerian economy to the Labour Party

The former Anambra state announced his membership of the LP in a tweet he shared on Friday, May 27

Obi said he arrived at the decision after wide and serious consultations with various parties and personalities

After wide and serious consultations days after resigning his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra state and presidential hopeful, has joined the Labour Party (LP).

In a tweet on Friday, May 27, Obi confirmed his new membership of the party which he said was in line with the personal mantra of taking Nigeria from a consumption to a production economy.

The former governor said he finds this same aspiration in the Labour Party which, according to him, "is synonymous with the people, workers, development, production, securing and uniting Nigerians as one family."

Peter Obi has joined Labour Party (Photo: @PeterObi)

Source: Twitter

He wrote on his Twitter page:

"Since I resigned from the PDP because of issues that are at variance with my persona and principles, I have consulted widely with various parties and personalities to ensure we do not complicate the route to our desired destination.

"For me, the process of achieving our goal is as fundamental as what one will do thereafter.

"Therefore, I have chosen a route that I consider to be in line with our aspirations and my mantra of taking the country from consumption to production; and that is the Labour Party which is synonymous with the people, workers, development, production, securing and uniting Nigerians as one family.

"I thank all Nigerians, especially our youths who have joined me in the mission of taking back and reuniting Nigeria.

"This project is yours and for the future of your children. I am just a facilitator."

2023: Wike says Peter Obi wouldn’t have won PDP presidential primary

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike of River state had said Obi did not stand a chance of winning the party’s presidential primary if he had remained within its fold.

Speaking recently, Wike said Obi's decision to leave the party did not come as a surprise to him.

He said:

“What is he seeing that he did not see for how many years ago, 72 hours to the election, it’s now he’s seeing.

A vice presidential candidate for the 2019 election. Someone can be the presidential candidate and still abandon their party and mess up."

