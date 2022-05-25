Supporters of Teejay Yusuf, the newly elected Peoples Democratic Party's candidate for the Kogi west senatorial district in the 2023 election have been issued a warned

The 2023 Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) candidate for Kogi West Senatorial district, Teejay Yusuf, has cautioned his supporters and associates against mocking Dino Melaye, one of the opponents in the just concluded primary.

Yusuf while stating that the mockery of Melaye, a former lawmaker who represented the district in the Eighth Senate is needless, unhelpful and unnecessary, called for caution and an immediate end to such by his supporters.

Teejay Yusuf has described the ongoing mockery of Dino Melaye as unnecessary. Photo: Dino Melaye, Teejay Yusuf

Source: UGC

In an appreciation message, Yusuf, who represents the Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives attributed his victory to an overwhelming unity of purpose by numerous party foot soldiers, PDP leaders at all levels.

He noted that unlike insinuations in several political quarters, Melaye is a good man and a worthy politician to would remain relevant beyond the 2023 general elections.

His words:

“My brother, Senator Dino Melaye did not waste time in conceding victory to me; no matter what anyone thinks, he is a good man and a good politician who will remain relevant well beyond 2023.

“Senator Melaye was a worthy opponent and irrespective of who wins the forthcoming PDP presidential primaries, he would continue to be relevant; I strongly appeal that all those mocking my brother should stop immediately as such disposition is needless, unwarranted and very unhelpful to our common cause."

He further appreciated all his supporters and leaders and delegates of the party who invested their time and effort in ensuring a successful PDP primary.

However, in a related development, the Kogi West Democratic Initiative which took part in mobilizing citizens in the area in favour of Yusuf said Melaye has again been floor by the lawmaker of the Green Chambers.

The group said Yusuf registered two electoral victories against the flamboyant in both the 2011 PDP House of Representatives primary ticket and the subsequent elections during which Melaye decamped to the All Nigeria People’s Party.

A statement signed by Joseph Ilori, the group's spokesperson said that Yusuf’s humility and consistent demonstration of politics without bitterness, and his vibrant representation of constituency have led to a natural promotion for the Senatorial representation.

Ilori said:

“Again, our candidate, Honourable Teejay Yusuf’s solid following, populist track record and exceptional developmental efforts have spoken for him; to the glory of God, he got 163 votes to beat Senator Dino Melaye who got 99 in Tuesday’s run-off elections.

Less than twenty-four hours earlier, a four-horse race in the PDP Kogi West Senatorial District primaries had ended with 88 votes to both Yusuf and Melaye while two others had 71 and 12 votes each and one delegate’s disputed vote for Hon Yusuf was left out by the Electoral officials."

Source: Legit.ng