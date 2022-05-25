A Cross River state governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced his withdrawal from the 2023 contest.

Wilfred Bonse while making his announcement called on the party leadership to refund the N21 million he used to purchase the expression of interest and nomination forms for the contest.

The Cable reports that Bonse while making his demand known to the party said he was withdrawing from the governorship race because the Cross River chapter of PDP had refused to disqualify or clear him to contest the party’s primary election scheduled for Wednesday, May 25.

Stating that his request for a refund was made clear in a letter submitted to the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, the aspirant said the PDP national secretariat acknowledge his message.

Bonse's letter read in part:

“Having exhausted all avenues of consultation and appeal within the party without success, I am withdrawing my ambition to contest for gubernatorial election for Cross River State on the platform of PDP.

“I am hereby defecting from the PDP to another political party with my followers who are in their hundreds along with their followers by extension."

“I had hope in view of the PDP ‘New Generation Operation Rescue Nigeria, Join the PDP Mantra for a level-playing field that will see the emergence of the best man for the job."

A complete refund of money paid for forms

PM News reports that Bonse while, calling for a complete refund of the money he used to purchase his expression of interest and nomination forms from the PDP, said he had not been given a fair opportunity to participate in the party's primary.

His words:

“I am requesting the party to refund the sum of N21 million I paid for the expression of interest and nomination forms I bought."

Source: Legit.ng