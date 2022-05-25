A prominent group in the south-south region of Nigeria has endorsed Governor Bala Mohammed as the PDP presidential candidate

According to the group, the Bauchi state governor is a unifier and a bridge between the north and the south

The group also stated that the former FCT minister is the person Nigeria needs urgently to fix her numerous challenges

FCT, Abuja - The South-South Emerging Leaders Forum (SELF) has asked the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to ignore the consensus arrangement reached by northern elders which produced Governor Bala Mohammed as their preferred presidential candidate.

The forum declared that northern leaders, like every other patriotic Nigerian, will prefer Mohammed as a PDP flagbearer in the 2023 general elections for so many reasons including competence, pedigree, record of performance, character, age, and national acceptability.

Bala Mohammed has been endorsed by the South-South Emerging Leaders Forum. Photo credit: @SenBalaMohammed

Source: Twitter

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, May 25 by the national coordinator of the forum, Barrister Preye Johnson, the group said only Governor Mohammed can convincingly win a presidential election for the PDP based on facts on the grounds.

Barrister Johnson said as a minister:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

''Bala Mohammed brought the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to the limelight where global leaders including presidents constantly besiege Nigeria and were awarded honourary citizenship of the large black nation in the world.

"Till today, his exposure to international politics also puts him ahead of other presidential aspirants because as part of his duties then was to receive foreign dignitaries including Heads of States amongst others on behalf of the president."

The south-south group also told the PDP leaders to reward Mohammed for his unflinching loyalty to the party.

The group said:

"In the northeast zone comprising of Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe, and Borno, PDP has equal states with the APC but the party owes its strength in the zone to Bala Mohammed who has repeatedly funded the party activities not just in Bauchi but also in Gombe and Yobe where the party is not in power.

"The national body of the party has consistently leaned towards the governor when troubled and seeking a way out.

''In one of the instances, the Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee had in May 2021 appointed Bala Mohammed to chair a committee to advise it on the contentious zoning arrangement ahead 2023 election.

''In spite of the fact that his zone, the northeast, and of course the southeast have never tasted the presidency, the unselfish Bala Mohammed thought it wise for the interest of the country and the party importantly recommended an open contest."

For the main opposition party to return to power, the statement also told the PDP national leaders not to ignore various opinion polls conducted by multiple reputable organisations which came out to be in favour of Governor Mohammed.

2023: GUTS unveils plan, takes sensitization to youths, others

Meanwhile, the Gina Unimke and Trisha Shine foundation has launched a massive plan ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In its unveiling statement issued on Thursday, May 5 in Abuja, the foundation stressed the importance of participatory democracy and a credible poll come 2023.

The statement signed by its media coordinator, Mr. Akuma Ukpo, said 2023 was critical for the future of the country and all stakeholders must be committed to ensuring that the future of the country is guaranteed.

2023: FCI to partner with other agencies to combat fake news

On its part, FactCheck Initiative (FCI) has created a team for a cause that will involve partnering with the government and other agencies in other to have free, fair, and peaceful elections in Nigeria void of any form of violence in 2023.

The main aim of this cause will be to spot, examine and respond to the impact caused by any misleading information ahead of the upcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Adeoye Temitope, country director, FactCheck Initiative says stopping fake news and misinformation is the inspiration behind the project.

Source: Legit.ng