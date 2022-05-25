Adam Namadi Sambo , son of ex-Vice President of Nigeria, Namadi Sambo has admitted to paying delegates money to lobby for their votes

, Sambo who got two votes was said to have paid each delegates N2million to earn their votes at the PDP legislative primaries

He however stated that he was only acting on the instruction of some of the party big wigs who had earlier instructed a refund of lobby funds to the losers of the primaries

The senatorial aspirant for Kaduna North Federal Constituency, Adam Namadi Sambo has dismissed claims by the media that he was being dramatic for requesting a refund of his money from delegates after losing out on the party ticket, DailyTrust reported.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the son of the ex-Vice President, Namadi Sambo was reported to have doled out the sum of N2m to each delegate as he ended up pulling two votes.

Namadi Sambo's son has asked all Kaduna north delegates to refund the money he gave to them after losing at the PDP primary election. Photo: Namadi Sambo

Adam in a statement made available to the press on Wednesday, May 25 said he was not acting out of isolation when he requested his money.

Lobby funds: Adam claims top party stalwarts authorized a refund

As contained in the statement, other aspirants who lost out on the party ticket also requested a refund of their money as authorized by some top party stalwart.

He said:

“I would like to state that as a matter of fact, there was nothing ‘dramatic’ about the request, and it is unfortunate the media has been purporting it as such.

“Delegates themselves are aware of the directives given by the major stakeholders of the PDP in the Kaduna North Constituency that any sums given to delegates by various aspirants for their support should be returned to those unsuccessful in their primary elections.

“This was done to encourage delegates to vote for the aspirants based on their qualities and not just their perceived spending power, and to hold them accountable for the candidates they put forth.”

He however said he has conceded defeat and that his allegiance will continue to remain with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

