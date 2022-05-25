Senator Dino Melaye on Tuesday, May 24, lost the PDP ticket for Kogi West senatorial district primary

The former lawmaker lost the ticket to a current member of the House of Representatives Teejay Yusuf

Melaye attributed his losing the party's primary to an unimaginable gang up against him and his political career

A former lawmaker who represented the Kogi West senatorial district at the Eight National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has lost the Peoples Democratic Party ticket to Teejay Yusuf.

Melaye, in a rerun of the PDP primary on Tuesday, polled 99 votes while Yusuf, a lawmaker in the House of Representatives scored 163 votes.

Dino Melaye has said that the gang up against him in the PDP primary election in Kogi West was unimaginable.

Daily Trust reports that while speaking after the primary election, Yusuf who represents g Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency, described his victory as the will of God.

Dino Melaye reacts to losing the PDP ticket for Kogi West

Reacting to the outcome of the opposition party's primaries, Melaye in a tweet on Tuesday, May 24, congratulated Yusuf on securing the PDP's ticket for Kogi West senatorial district.

While stating that the gang up against him was unimaginable, Melaye appreciated those who voted for him.

He said:

"The Primary has been fought and won. I congratulate Hon. T.J YUSUF and thank all those who voted in the first and second ballot for me.

"The Gang up is unimaginable but l give God praise. God bless you all. SDM."

