Members of the Legacy Transformation Initiative have written an open letter to APC delegates ahead of the party's presidential primary

The group appealed to the delegates to adopt Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the party's consensus candidate

They also stated that a vote for Osinbajo will be the highest form of patriotism expected of any citizen of this country

FCT, Abuja - Members of the incorporated trustee, Legacy Transformation Initiative (LTI) have called for the adoption of the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidate ahead of the ruling party's 2023 presidential primary election.

The eclectic group consists of intellectuals, professionals, politicians, businessmen/women, and entrepreneurs drawn across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

VP Osinbajo has been getting massive support since his declaration for the 2023 presidency. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Speaking at the briefing in Abuja, Ibe Aniemeke Lawson, national coordinator of LTI, said:

“We are essentially a pressure group and a policy formulation and ideation hub, a place where policies and policy prescriptions of governments across sectors are x-rayed and debated altruistically to produce the best positions of government policies- devoid of the frills of politics.

“We called this press conference as patriotic citizens to inform Nigerians of our activities as a non-governmental organisation and a passionate appeal to the conscience of our fellow patriots i.e. the APC’s national delegates.”

Part of the letter addressed to the APC delegates read:

“Dear distinguished delegates, history beckons, and “It is Time” to be part of it by unanimously adopting Professor Yemi Osinbajo (GCON) as your consensus choice before the convention or unanimously vote for him as the presidential candidate of the APC in the party primaries given his proven capacity to lead; especially in this challenging time, we find ourselves as a nation.

“It is imperative to state that in the course of our functions, we have been able to interrogate the profile of the various individuals jostling to be APC presidential candidate through this process of intellection over months of rigorous review, in-depth research, and study on the qualities, capacities, capabilities of these aspirants from available public records on them.

“While it has been a tedious, rigorous process and challenging task, one factor that has remained central to the empirical and peer review processes we engaged is that all the aspirants we have x-rayed in the APC are eminently qualified to vie for the exalted office of the presidency of our dear country, Nigeria.

“However, the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (GCON), stands out. He emerged as the most suitable, experienced, and capable to be entrusted with the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“From the outstanding records and the collective experience of Professor Yemi Osinbajo (GCON), who has actively participated at the apex of both the private sector and the public sector; with notable and measurable impacts that bestride these positions and remarkably, devoid of the stigma of corruption that hovers like a halo over public officers.

“Definitely, undoubtedly we are convinced if chosen as the candidate of APC that he can defeat any candidate in the general elections.

“A vote for him or his adoption will be the highest form of patriotism expected of any citizen of this country.

“History will be kind to you and your generation for rising above the usual primordial sentiments that have been a common feature of our electioneering process and which have bedevilled our political/economic landscape to make the right choice.”

2023: Osinbajo is the best for Nigeria, says Emir of Lafia

Recall that the Emir of Lafia, Hon. Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad I, on Wednesday, May 11 said that the people of Nasarawa state love Osinbajo, adding that, he is the best for Nigeria.

The Emir showered encomium on the vice president when he visited his palace in Lafia as he continued his nationwide consultations.

The vice president who was also in the state for the maiden Nasarawa Investment Summit was received by Governor Abdullahi Sule and the national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

2023: Your opponents are already shivering, Oba Of Benin tells Osinbajo

In a related development, the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II recently said opponents of Osinbajo are already shivering since the vice president joined the 2023 presidential race.

The respected monarch made the comment when VP Osinbajo visited him recently as part of his consultations ahead of the 2023 polls.

The traditional ruler also said he admires Osinbajo's eloquence, calmness, humility, respect for culture, and fear of God.

