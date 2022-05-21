Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has issued a strong warning to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of 2023

The former presidential aspirant cautioned against any attempt by the electoral commission to stampede the various political parties

Olawepo-Hashim went on to note that partisan interests trailing the confusion being created by INEC must not be allowed to endanger the conduct of the 2023 election

Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 general election, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has warned that the plots and partisan interests trailing the confusion currently being created by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must not be allowed to endanger the conduct of the poll.

Olawepo-Hashim, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) made this known in a statement from his media office and made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, May 21.

Olawepo-Hashim has called for the postponement of party primaries.

Source: Facebook

The former presidential aspirant explained that the looming danger stems from the tight schedule of primaries imposed on political parties by the country’s political umpire.

He said:

“The schedule has been influenced purely by a section of the political elites who have positioned themselves to benefit from this INEC calendar.

“We have come a long way in our journey and as one of those who played a prominent role in that transition process in 1998, I can smell danger from afar any time it rears its ugly head.

“The current tough guy grandstanding of the INEC chief must give way to reason so as not to endanger the entire process.

“The political process is robbed of any clarity as there is even confusion as to who is lawfully a qualified delegate to primaries that are supposed to be going on.

“Unfortunately, INEC Management has continuously insisted that the party primaries schedule cannot be changed.

“To start with, it is not the business of INEC to fix dates of primaries in as much as the primaries are conducted 180 days before the election in accordance with the provision of extant law.”

Olawepo-Hashim insisted that he had expected the parties to be in court over the issue to lay to rest the INEC meddlesomeness in what is their internal affairs.

He maintained that the window of extension of party primaries canvassed for will also allow the party leadership, the executive, and the legislative leadership to get together to clean up the mess created in the Electoral Act in a bid by different groups to outsmart one another.

