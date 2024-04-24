Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto state has sacked 15 district heads over their alleged connection with land racketeering, insecurity and public property conversion

Abubakar Bawa, the chief press secretary to Governor Aliyu, announced the dethronements of the traditional rulers in a statement

Some of the affected monarchs were said to have been appointed by the former governor of the state, Aminu Tambuwal, towards the end of his tenure

Sokoto - Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu has deposed 15 district chiefs for suspected insubordination, land racketeering, assisting insecurity, and conversion of public property.

On Tuesday evening, April 23, Abubakar Bawa, the governor's press secretary, issued a statement announcing the dethronement.

Governor Aliyu sacked 15 traditional rulers

List of monarchs sacked by Sokoto governor

Vanguard reported that Unguwar Lalle, Yabo, Wamakko, Tulluwa, Illela, Dogon Daji, Kebbe, Alkammu, and Giyawa districts have all had their leaders deposed.

Former Governor Aminu Tambuwal selected others at the conclusion of his government.

According to the announcement, the cases involving the District Heads of Isa, Kuchi, Kilgore, and Gagi have been referred for further inquiry.

Similarly, Sarkin Yakin Binji, a prominent adviser in the Sultanate Council, was relocated to Bunkari, while the District Head of Sabon Birni was sent to Gatawa.

Sokoto governor retains seven district heads

In addition, Bawa stated that the administration has retained seven other district leaders.

They include: Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar III Churoman Sokoto, Alhaji Ibrahim Dasuki Maccido Barayar Zaki, Abubakar Salame Sarkin Arewan Salame, and Aminu Bello Sarkin Yamman Balle.

Others include Mahmoud Yabo Sarkin Gabas Dandin Mahe, Mukhtari Tukur Ambarura Sarkin Gabas Ambarura, and Malam Isa Rarah Sarkin Gabas from Rarah District.

The district chiefs of Tsaki and Asare were also kept, but Abdulkadir Mujeli, who had been named Magajin Garin Sokoto, was requested to return to his previous post as Sarkin Rafin Gumbi district.

According to the statement, all of this occurred as a consequence of recommendations made by the state government's Committee on the Review of Appointments of Traditional Rulers, Renaming of Tertiary Institutions, and Dissolution of Governing Councils of State Parastatals.

