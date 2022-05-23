All fingers are crossed at present as Nigerians await who will be the flag bearers of the various political parties ahead of the 2023 polls

The much-anticipated primary polls is that of the APC as the hopes of over 250 million Nigerians will be in the hands of the party delegates

Political support and socio-economic advocacy group, Fusion 774 have urged delegates of the APC not to be swayed by money but to be focused on making a difference for a better Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - In a build-up to the presidential primaries of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), one of Nigeria’s leading political support and socio-economic advocacy group, Fusion 774 has called on APC delegates not to devalue or monetize their votes.

The national coordinator of Fusion 774, Sadiq Jikta made this known on Monday, May 23 in a statement made available to Legit.ng.

Jikta said the appeal is coming on the heels of numerous reports and speculations that the APC delegates are targeting the highest bidder at the party presidential primaries, which will, in turn, give the highest bidder the flag bearer status of the party.

He said:

"The trend of delegates being wooed by aspirants with money over the years has been vehemently condemned by Fusion 774 as it is betrayal, which is tantamount to treason and does not depict the true essence of democracy that will breed competent leaders."

Jikta in the statement appealed to delegates to work together and help foster a coexisting accord in fostering true democracy as it is required at a very critical stage of Nigerian politics.

He said:

"Your job is, to be honest with the Nigerian people to select someone that has the capacity and political will to make decisions that will shape the future of the country.

"Your decision would define the future of over 200 Million Nigerians, let your conscience lead you to take a critical decision that the country hope for, do not sell our future for naira or dollars, otherwise this and future generations will not forgive you."

2023: Fusion 774 drums support for Rotimi Amaechi

However, the leadership of Fusion 774 urged party delegates to look towards a candidate like former Rivers state governor, Rotimi Amaechi who has over the years proven to be a worthy asset to the presidency.

Jikta said Ameachi’s vast wealth of experience and antecedents as a public office holder is multifaceted as he has held political offices at different levels.

He said:

"Ameachi’s track record as the custodian of the Rivers state government during his tenure saw a high increase in internally generated revenue, infrastructural development, educational reform, adequate healthcare system, human capacity development, employment generation, and a clampdown on oil theft and vandalism.

"Similarly, his time as a cabinet member of President Muhammadu Buhari has been greeted will high appraisal from experts, political pundits, and industry magnates."

2023: Old generation should step aside, says Ex-President Obasanjo

Meanwhile, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on the old generation of Nigerians to give way to the younger breeds in the building of a prosperous Nigeria.

According to him, rather than competition, the old generation should collaborate with the younger ones and provide them with the requisite knowledge and experience to transform the country for the better.

He made the comment while speaking virtually at the 2022 annual lecture of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation with the theme, ‘Beyond Boko Haram: Addressing insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping across Nigeria’.

Nigeria requires fresh, patriotic perspectives, says Olawepo-Hashim

In a related development, a former presidential candidate and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has stated that Nigeria’s problems require a fresh and patriotic perspective as Nigerians search for who leads the nation in the next presidential election in 2023.

In a press statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, February 2, Olawepo-Hashim explained that issues such as insecurity, unemployment, poverty, and infrastructural decay, cannot be solved by politics as usual, but through fresh and critical thinking.

He maintained that the brand of politics without ideas that is centred on selfishness, propelled by greed, mediocrity, and sycophancy must now give way if Nigeria is to regain her greatness.

