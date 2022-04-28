To advance his advance and actualise his presidential ambition, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo met with APC delegates in Edo on Thursday, April 28

The vice president used the avenue to visit the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II

The monarch expressed gratitude to Osinbajo for respecting culture, adding that he admires his calmness and humility

Benin, Edo state - As he continues consultations ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has paid a visit to the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II.

Osinbajo informed the Oba of Benin that he is in his domain to inform him of his ambition to become Nigeria's next leader, a position he said he deserves.

The monarch said he admires Osinbajo's calmness, humility, and eloquence (Photo: Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Oba Palace Benin)

The vice president added that he is in Edo state to consult with members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Monarch lists Osinbajo's qualities

In his response, the monarch admitted that he admires Osinbajo's eloquence, calmness, humility, respect for culture, and fear of God.

The Oba encouraged politicians, not only the vice president, to prioritise the position of the electorate instead of using political tactics in their campaigns.

The Oba reminded Osinbajo that being a cleric if he emerges as the president, he would have a lot of work to do in order to achieve positive change in Nigeria.

Prayer offered

He said the VP is qualified for the office and prayed that electorate will favour him in the coming election.

His words:

“I welcome you on behalf of my chiefs and members of the royal family here present. I thank you for this visit and for considering fit to come here as your first point of call on this journey. We thank you very much, Mr. Vice President.

“I want to be quite brief in my response to you. I also want to thank members and welcome members of your entourage to the palace. Our dear son, former governor of Edo state, Prof Osunbor.

“I have a meeting with Mr. President tomorrow at 3 pm, and I was supposed to travel yesterday to be on ground in Abuja today to meet with some people. We got a letter from your office the day before yesterday that the vice president would be coming to the palace, so we must put the trip on hold to receive our dear vice president, son of the soil.

“Whenever we think about His Excellency here, it is always with warmth in our hearts. I have visited you a couple of times in private at your residence in the villa and you have received us very warmly, for which we keep thanking you.

“Your Excellency, we have heard the reason why you are here today, we don’t even have to over flog your credentials, they speak for themselves. Your Excellency, I always admire your eloquence when you make your speeches and your responses. They reflect your great professorial and pastoral background.

“I was in Nasarawa for the convocation and I admired you and said this man is really a professor with the way you weave your words and not just because you are a professor, I think it is in your DNA. The way you weave your words and put your points together, I have always been your admirer.

“No doubt, with your credentials and since you have come out to run for the great office, I think you are going to give a lot of problems to your contestants.

“There is no gainsaying that they are all probably shivering where they are, coupled with your calmness, humility, and great respect for the culture and being a true man of God that has the fear of God in his heart.”

