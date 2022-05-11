VP Osinbajo's 2023 presidential ambition continues to get the backing of prominent traditional rulers in the country

The latest monarch to declare support for the vice president is the Emir of Lafia, Hon. Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad

The monarch stated that the vice president is the best for Nigeria ahead of the 2023 presidential election

Lafia - The Emir of Lafia, Hon. Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad I, on Wednesday, May 11 said that the people of Nasarawa state love Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, adding that, he is the best for Nigeria.

The Emir showered encomium on the vice president when he visited his palace in Lafia as he continued his nationwide consultation with delegates and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Emir of Lafia showered encomium on VP Osinbajo during the visit. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

Source: Twitter

The vice president who was also in the state for the maiden Nasarawa Investment Summit was received by Governor Abdullahi Sule and the national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The Emir said:

“Let me say a word or two, our relationship with His Excellency the Vice President is like a natural kind of love, a natural kind of friendship that the Almighty Himself destined that should happen between us two.

“And each time you are here, you are at home, and we are so happy because it is like an excuse you can get, you always like to come to Nasarawa because of your love for Nasarawa state.”

2023: I would have loved to be your campaign coordinator, Emir of Bauchi tells Osinbajo

In a related development, the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaimanu, on Tuesday, May 10 at his palace jokingly said he would love to be the campaign coordinator of Osinbajo if he was not a monarch.

The vice president was in the palace as part of his consultations for the 2023 APC presidential primary election.

The Emir said:

“Your Excellency, we are not politicians and cannot participate in politics but still, we advise wisely and prayerfully for whatever would be the success. If not, maybe I would have asked His Excellency to make me his campaign coordinator for Bauchi.”

2023: Your opponents are already shivering, Oba Of Benin tells Osinbajo

Recall that the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II recently said opponents of Osinbajo are already shivering since the vice president joined the 2023 presidential race.

The respected monarch made the comment when VP Osinbajo visited him recently as part of his consultations ahead of the 2023 polls.

The traditional ruler also said he admires Osinbajo's eloquence, calmness, humility, respect for culture, and fear of God.

Source: Legit.ng