There is a report that the APC is secretly planning to choose a consensus presidential candidate for 2023

Reacting to this, Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the party, has said that this will be unfair to others who bought the N100 million nomination form

Igbokwe prayed that the APC should not venture into any endeavour that will destroy its labour and good legacy

A die-hard supporter of Aiswaju ABola Ahmed Tinubu's bid to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, Joe Igbokwe, has spoken on the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s alleged move to choose a consensus candidate ahead of 2023.

Igbokwe, on his Facebook page on Tuesday, May 24, stated that it will be unfair for the ruling party to ask aspirants to pay N100 million for the nomination form and then bring in a consensus candidate afterward.

Igbokwe said a consensus option is unfair (Photo: bola Ahmed Tinubu)

He prayed that the APC will not allow some opportunities to destroy what it has built over the years.

