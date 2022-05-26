Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed revealed that President Buhari's refusal to sign the amended electoral bill is a good move for aspirant

According to the presidential hopeful, Buhari's decision has brought about a reduction in the number of aspirants

The presidential hopeful noted that it is too late to make new changes to the Act as the political parties are already in the process of selecting their election candidates

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state and a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential aspirant has expressed satisfaction with the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari not to sign the latest amendment to the Electoral Act 2022.

The National Assembly had earlier amended Section 84 (8) of the act to allow statutory delegates to vote in political party primaries.

Mohammed disclosed he was comfortable with the existing act which he noted had reduced the number of delegates to woo for votes, stressing that the less the merrier, Daily Trust reports.

Bala Mohammed has backed the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the amended Electoral Act Bill 2022. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

Bala Mohammed's position explained

He made this disclosure on Wednesday, May 25, after leading a delegation on a thank-you-visit to the president for inaugurating a N23.5bn World Bank-assisted upgraded Bauchi Township Water Supply Scheme, The Nigerian Tribune added.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to the presidential hopeful, the process of amending the electoral act did not start on time and assenting to the bill now might go against the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) guidelines for elections.

He said:

“I think, the less the merrier, as somebody who is in the race. Well, I have less delegates to go and woo, it is better for me than all these 4,000, 5,000 delegates. Anyway, that is my take.”

Ahead of 2023 election, Mohammed's chances at the PDP presidential primary explained

Asked about his chances at the PDP presidential primary, Mohammed affirmed:

“My chances are very high, as well as the chances of others. So, the choice is for Nigerians to make. And I don’t want to be pre-emptive or presumptuous about it. But certainly, I have a very good chance. And if I get the chance, I believe you should see it as your own chance because I represent you in this journey and leadership.”

Electoral bill: I don't believe in direct primaries, Buhari blows hot, slams National Assembly

Legit.ng reported earlier that President Buhari said he personally does not believe in direct primaries in choosing candidates of various political parties for elections.

Speaking on his rejection of the Electoral Bill in an interview, Buhari stated that there should be options in choosing candidates for election.

The president disclosed that introducing only direct primaries is not democratic.

State of the Nation: 8 things Nigerians want from President Buhari's administration

Meanwhile, Nigerians in their numbers have continued to criticise the country under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

To many of these Nigerians, the president is doing nothing to better the lives of the people. Meanwhile, if the president can help the country solve some issues, most of these critics will rally around the president.

As many people continue to complain about the situation of the country the incessant killings, economic downturn and many more should be addressed by the president.

Source: Legit.ng