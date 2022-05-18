There are claims that when it comes to the presidential ticket of the APC, the party has its eyes on the northeast

APC sources who have pleaded to remain anonymous are saying that the ruling party wants to zone its vice presidential ticket to the south

If this comes to fruition, the aspiration of many presidential hopefuls chief among whom is Bola Ahmed Tinubu will come to nothing

Sources in the All Progressives Congress (APC) are claiming that the leadership of the ruling party is making underground moves to zone the presidential ticket to the northeast.

One of the sources who spoke with This Day on Tuesday, May 17, said the APC is really looking at eventually projecting Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the flagbearer in 2023.

The claim does not favour Tinubu's presidential ambition

Source: Twitter

The source who pleaded anonymity said:

“What the National Assembly is trying to do is to back Lawan with the huge number of statutory delegates of past and present legislators that the amendment would allow to attend such conventions and congresses.

"They are in the region of almost 4,000, who are most likely going to throw their support behind Lawan. So, that is why they are trying to amend the law again to suit their own selfish purposes and calculations.”

For the vice presidential ticket, the source claimed that the APC is looking at either zoning it the southwest or south-south.

This very well confirms the claim by Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state that the ruling party has settled for Lawan as its presidential candidate.

Tambuwal, who is a presidential hopeful of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had stated:

"We know their tricks. They want to see the outcome of our primary election come May 28 and 29 before they will decide who will be their candidate.

“Look at the APC national chairman. He is quiet about their supposed zoning arrangement simply because they already have plans to field Senator Ahmad Lawan depending on who is the presidential candidate of our party.”

