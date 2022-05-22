Dr. Kayode Fayemi has promised to return the north-central geo-political zone to its enviable heights

The region was popularly known as the food basket of the nation and the leading tourism hub in the country

The APC presidential aspirant says if elected as president, he will ensure that the region reaches its potentials

Makurdi - Ekiti state governor and leading presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has promised to return the north-central geo-political zone to its enviable height as the food basket of the nation and the leading tourism hub in the country.

A statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, May 22 by the spokesman of Dr. Kayode Fayemi Presidential Campaign Organisation, Femi Ige, noted that the Ekiti governor made the comment during his consultative visits to Benue and Plateau.

Governor Fayemi adorned with the Tiv attire during his visit to the APC secretariat in Makurdi. Photo credit: @kfayemi

Source: Facebook

Fayemi also recalled how he helped stop illegal mining in Plateau state while he was mining and solid minerals minister in the first terms of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the statement, Fayemi pledged to as a matter of urgency bring an end to the farmers /herders clashes that date back into history and stop banditry and insurgency which he said is gradually creeping into the zone.

His words:

“While growing up, Jos was the top tourism destination in the country. Its wonderful climate, God-given tourist sites, and hospitable people ensured that. Today, banditry and incessant farmers/ herders have brought that industry crashing down.

“Agriculture is affected, and lives are lost unnecessarily. If given the opportunity, I promise to bring an end to this malaise and return this place to its pride of place as the leading tourism, mining hub, and the food basket of the nation.”

On security, the presidential aspirant promised to embark on aggressive retooling of the manpower of the armed forces, retooling the armaments, embark on expansive intelligence improvement, and use of technology.

He said:

“I'm here to offer myself as a servant leader. I'll work for the people, be fair to everyone, just, equitable, courageous and heal the wounds of years of division by offering inclusiveness and giving everyone a sense of belonging.”

Fayemi who addressed delegates and top political leaders including state leader, Senator George Akume, Andooakar, and Senator Tiley Gyado in Benue, said addressing the agricultural value chain will be a top priority in order to fully tap into the large potentials in the state.

Earlier in Makurdi, the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom said that the Ekiti state governor is the sort of leader Nigeria needs at this time.

His words:

“It's painful that we are no longer in the same party because the cohesion you have brought to the affairs of the NGF is what Nigeria needs now.

“You are a fantastic team leader, team player, just and fair-minded. I'm sure with you in the saddle, the future is great for Nigeria. If they mess with you in the APC, please join us, so that we can jointly prosecute the Nigeria agenda together.”

Toeing the same line, Plateau state governor and chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Bako Lalong said he had to rush back to Jos to receive the Ekiti state governor because:

“He's a man who loves the Plateau. In joy and pain, he's here with us and I can assure you my brother, Ekiti state governor when it's time to vote, we know our friends and we shall only vote for a friend of the Plateau.”

Source: Legit.ng