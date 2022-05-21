Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo has revealed that APC delegates in the state will tilt towards his Ekiti counterpart, Kayode Fayemi

Fayemi was in the state to seek the support of the governor and Imo state APC delegates ahead of the party's presidential primary

Governor Uzodimma stated that as the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Fayemi has helped Imo attract projects

Owerri - Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has described Ekiti state governor and presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Kayode Fayemi as one of Nigeria's finest brains, manager of men, and best fit for the presidency in 2023.

Governor Uzodimma also declared that Imo state APC delegates will look favourably towards Fayemi in the forthcoming primary election of the ruling party.

A statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, May 21 by the spokesman for Dr. Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation, Femi Ige, noted that Uzodimma received Fayemi and his team on Friday, May 21 before leading them to meet the national delegates of the party.

According to the statement, Senator Uzodimma told Fayemi who is also the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) not to bother to come and campaign in the state because he's someone who is well known to the people of Imo.

Governor Uzodimma said:

"His management of affairs of the NGF is a classic testimony to his renowned man-management acumen. He's a terrific team player, consensus builder, and brilliant leader. The conviction behind his words provokes you to want to listen more to the wisdom in his thoughts.

"To us in Imo, the giant strides which you are seeing in the state either in World Bank, AfDB, or other international agency interventions are the handiwork of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Fayemi.

"So, my chairman, Imo is your home, we know there are many aspirants but when the time comes, we shall do what is expected of us and I can assure you that we will look favorably in your direction."

Responding, Fayemi promised to use all his God-given acumen to help the nation out of the woods.

He said:

"I grew up in the Catholic church learning as a mass boy the virtues of fairness, equity, and kindness. Growing up, I have also learnt the art of team playing and consensus-building.

"To get out of the woods, our nation must heal wounds, ensure inclusiveness and foist an administration that gives everybody a sense of belonging that will encourage our brothers and sisters in the southeast to unleash the inner kinetic energy inherent in them for greatness.''

Meanwhile, Governor Fayemi has promised to bring to bear all the wealth of experience garnered over the years towards the resolution of insurgency and banditry in the country.

Governor Fayemi said he was involved in resolving internecine wars in Siera Leone, Liberia, Rwanda, and Sri Lanka and he would replicate the same model in Nigeria if elected as president.

The governor made the comment in Kaduna on Thursday, May 19 when he visited the state to seek the support of delegates ahead of the APC presidential primary election.

Governor Fayemi had earlier offered an insight as to why there is so much interest by aspirants vying for the exalted seat of the presidency on the platform of the APC.

Fayemi who is among 25 aspirants that have so far picked the N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms said the development is because the APC is well placed to sweep the poll in the 2023 presidential poll.

Speaking while receiving members of the National Prosperity Movement from the northeast and northwest at his campaign office on Monday, May 9 in Abuja, Fayemi said the forthcoming general elections will be very much about the ruling party.

