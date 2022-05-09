Leading APC presidential aspirant, Governor Kayode Fayemi has revealed why the APC has so many presidential aspirants

Fayemi, 57, said the APC is the party of choice because it is likely to retain power at the federal level in 2023

Governor Fayemi is a former minister of mines and steel development and the current chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum

FCT, Abuja - Ekiti state governor, John Kayode Fayemi has offered an insight as to why there is so much interest by aspirants vying for the exalted seat of the presidency on the platform of the ruling All progressive congress (APC).

Fayemi who is among 25 aspirants that have so far picked the N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms said the development is because the APC is well placed to sweep the poll in the 2023 presidential poll.

Governor Fayemi says the antecedents of the APC have made it the party of choice ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: @kfayemi

Source: Twitter

Speaking while receiving members of the National Prosperity Movement from the northeast and northwest at his campaign office on Monday, May 9 in Abuja, Fayemi said the forthcoming general elections will be very much about the ruling party.

His words:

''We are once again in the throes of another national electoral cycle at which Nigerians across the length and breadth of the nation will be called upon to designate their preferred choice for the leadership of our beloved country.

"As can be expected, our great party, the APC will be a key factor and actor in the elections. And that is as it should be given that we are the ruling party at the federal centre, and are responsible for governing 22 states in the federation. Easily, we are the most national of parties. We also remain the most sought-after political association in the land.

"It will not be an exaggeration, and I know most of you will agree as well, that given our present preponderance in the national political system, the forthcoming elections will be very much about us as a party as about anything else. Nigerians reposed considerable trust in us when they voted us into office in 2015 and renewed our national mandate in 2019.

"That trust also came with and continues to carry enormous responsibility that we have tried, even in the face of various odds, to discharge as faithfully as possible. As it is, all things considered, we are the party to beat in 2023."

2023: I’ll decentralise governance if elected president, says Fayemi

Governor Fayemi had earlier announced that he will decentralise governance if elected as Nigeria's next president.

Fayemi, who is also the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) made the comment while announcing his presidential ambition on Wednesday, May 4 in Abuja.

He also expressed confidence in picking the APC presidential ticket either by direct or indirect primary election.

