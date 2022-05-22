Aminu Tambuwal has said if elected president in 2023, his administration would partner with the Ndigbo to industrialise Nigeria

The PDP presidential aspirant said the partnership would focus more on skill acquisition programmes to engage the youths

The Sokoto governor made the comment while addressing Anambra PDP delegates in Awka, Anambra state

Awka - A presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, on Saturday, May 22 said if elected president in the 2023 general election, his administration would partner with the Ndigbo to industrialise Nigeria.

Tambuwal said the partnership would focus more on skill acquisition programmes to engage Nigerians, especially the youths irrespective of tribe, ethnic and religious placement to douse the agitations and other criminal activities across the country.

Governor Tambuwal exchanging pleasantries with Anambra PDP delegates on arrival in Awka. Photo credit: @MadukaArthur1

Source: Twitter

The Sokoto governor stated this when he addressed the Anambra PDP delegates ahead of the party's national convention in Awka, Anambra state.

He noted that the major cause of the agitations such as Boko Haram, banditry, gunmen, and other security threats befalling the country was a result of idleness on the side of the youths and the All Progressives Congress-led federal government’s failure to engage them on meaningful ventures

His words:

“If I am elected as president, I will exhibit what I am currently doing in Sokoto state as governor.

“In my state today, the government under my watch pays school fees for indigenes and non-indigenes in all the public schools from primary to secondary school in the state and that is the policy I will maintain in the education sector if I am elected.”

Tambuwal said that among those vying for the highest office in the land, he was about the most qualified having been a lawyer and Speaker of the House of Representatives who handled matters at the federal level and governor of a state.

He added:

“I also have the competence, capacity, character, and the right temperament to handle national issues. The issues in Nigeria require somebody who is calm and has a large network of friends across the nation

“I am a pan-Nigerian. I know the challenges of Anambra state, so I can represent you well-heeled.”

