Governor Kayode Fayemi has reiterated that his experience in resolving wars will come in handy for Nigeria

The APC presidential aspirant says his involvement in resolving wars in Siera Leone, Liberia, Rwanda, and Sri Lanka will benefit Nigeria

The governor said he would replicate the same model in Nigeria if elected as president to ensure peace reigns in the country

Kaduna - Ekiti state governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has promised to bring to bear all the wealth of experience garnered over the years towards the resolution of insurgency and banditry in the country.

Governor Fayemi said he was involved in resolving internecine wars in Siera Leone, Liberia, Rwanda, and Sri Lanka and he would replicate the same model in Nigeria if elected as president.

Governor Fayemi with his Kaduna counterpart, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and other APC officials at the event. Photo credit: @kfayemi

Source: Twitter

The governor made the comment in Kaduna on Thursday, May 19 when he visited the state to seek the support of delegates ahead of the APC presidential primary election.

A statement released Friday in Abuja by the spokesman of Kayode Fayemi Campain Organisation, Femi Ige, said the governor spoke in support of Senator Shuaib Lawal’s call that Nigeria should elect someone with the education, capacity, and experience who can resolve the nation’s security problem.

Senator Lawal, who is one of the party leaders in Fayemi's entourage, had told delegates about the capacity and qualities the Ekiti state governor is made of.

While addressing the delegates, Fayemi said:

“I’m one of the few Nigerians with real-time experience in resolving wars. I consulted for Nigeria under President Olusegun Obasanjo, I was involved in the resolution of the wars in Sierra Leone, Liberia, Rwanda, and bringing the Tamil Tigers of Sri Lanka to the negotiation table.

“Besides that real-time experience in war resolution, I have a Doctorate Degree in War Studies. If I can bring peace to other lands, why not my own country. Nigeria is facing a war situation that we can’t afford to put a neophyte in power, the repercussion is too ghastly to contemplate.

“I will spare no effort to ensure that we win the fight that must be fought with tenacity against insecurity, banditry, unemployment, poverty, inequality, threats of national disintegration, and lawlessness.”

