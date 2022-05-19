On Wednesday, May 18, the All Progressives Congress (APC) said 28 presidential hopefuls bought its N100 million presidential nomination/expression of interest forms.

The ruling party, however, said three aspirants did not submit. While the names of those who did not submit the forms were revealed, the party did not mention the names of those who submitted theirs.

At least 23 APC presidential aspirants submitted their forms and are ready for screening ahead of the primaries. Photo credits: Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari

Though the figures slightly varied, Arise News TV on Thursday, May 19, published the list of 23 presidential aspirants who submitted their forms.

The news media in its own account stated that 24 aspirants returned their nomination forms but Akinwumi Adesina pulled out of the race a few days ago, leaving 23 aspirants (22 men and one woman) to slug it out for the presidential ticket.

Here is a list of the 23 aspirants who are are up for screening ahead of the primaries:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Senate President Ahmad Lawan APC national leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu Senator Ibikunle Amosun Senator Ajayi Boroffice Former science and technology minister Ogbonnaya Onu Former Speaker of House of Reps Dimeji Bankole Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello Ebonyi Governor Dave Umahi Senator Rochas Okorocha Former education minister (state) Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba Former Niger Delta affairs minister Godswill Akpabio Uju Kennedy Ohnenye (lawyer and only female aspirant) Pastor Tunde Bakare Pastor Nicholas Felix Nwagbo Ekiti Governor Kayode Fayemi Former transportation minister Rotimi Amaechi Former Senate president Ken Nnamani Jigawa Governor Abubakar Badaru Former Zamfara governor Sani Yerima Former information minister Ikeobasi Mokelu Cross River governor Ben Ayade Tein Jack-Rich, president and founder of Belemaoil Producing Limited

9 APC presidential aspirants set to withdraw from race

Meanwhile, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu said nine presidential aspirants from the APC were set to withdraw from the race.

The former governor of Abia state said the aspirants whose names he did not mention would back Senate President Ahmad Lawan's presidential bid after withdrawing.

Kalu had earlier withdrawn from the presidential race and backed Lawan to succeed President Buhari in 2023.

APC announces new dates for presidential primary election, others

Meanwhile, the presidential primary of the ruling APC has been rescheduled to take place between Sunday, May 29 and Monday, May 30.

The ruling party's presidential primary was initially scheduled to hold between May 30 and June 1, 2022.

Felix Morka, the party’s national publicity secretary announced this on Wednesday, May 18, in Abuja while briefing newsmen at the end of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting.

