Air Vice Marshal Saddique Abubakar (rtd) has emerged as the flagbearer of the APC governorship ticket in Bauchi state

Abubakar defeated six others to win the ticket ahead of the 2023 governorship election in the northeast state

If he wins the eventual election, Abubakar will join the numerous retired military officers who have made the switch to politics

Bauchi - The immediate past Chief of Air Staff, Sadiqque Abubakar, was on Thursday, May 27 elected the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi state.

Abubakar, a distinguished military pilot, served as Nigeria’s Chief of Air Staff from July 13, 2015, to January 26, 2021.

Saddique Abubakar served as Nigeria’s Chief of Air Staff from July 13, 2015, to January 26, 2021. Photo credit: @NigAirForce

Source: Twitter

that the retired air force officer scored 370 votes to defeat four other aspirants.

His closest rival, Halliru Jika, a senator representing Bauchi Central senatorial district, scored 278 votes.

The full results below:

Faruq Mustapha = 26

Mahmood mai Jama'a =8

Dr Musa Babayo = 70

Halliru Dauda Jika = 278

Ali Pate = 0

Nura Manu Soro = 269

Air Marshall Saddique Abubakar = 370

How Saddique Abubakar started his 2023 political journey

Recall that on Thursday, May 21, Abubakar commissioned his campaign office in the state to kickstart his political career.

He wrote on Twitter:

“I commissioned my #Bauchi2023 governorship campaign office and distributed branded vehicles to the state party office, LGA party office, and LGA advisory committee in furtherance of my campaign.

“We thank the state party chairman and his excos, dignitaries, and the great people of Bauchi for honoring our invitation to this event.

“We want to use this opportunity to call on our delegates to put this party’s interest and elect a candidate that has the will, determination, and support of the people to win the election come 2023.”

