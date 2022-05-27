Governor Abdullahi Ganduje's son Umar is contesting for a seat to represent Rimin Gado, Dawakin Tofa constituency at the House of Representatives

Umar won the All Progressives Congress ticket at the party's primary on Friday, May 27, after a stakeholders and delegates meeting

An aspirant's in the contest, Junaidu Yakubu withdrew for Umar after the meeting on Thursday, May 26 with leaders of the party in the state

The son of Abdullahi Ganduje, the governor of Kano state has joined the race to represent Rimin Gado, Dawakin Tofa Federal Constituency.

Daily Trust reports that Umar emerged victorious on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in the race for the seat at the Federal House of Representatives.

Ganduje's son is to contest against Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe, the incumbent member of the Constituency who recently dumped the APC for NNPP Photo: Umar Ganduje

It was gathered that a contestant Junaidu Yakubu, has withdrawn from the contest for Ganduje’s son.

Yakubu's withdrawal followed a meeting between stakeholders and elders of the ruling party in the Kano north region on Thursday, May 26.

The meeting was led by Senator Barau Jibrin, the incumbent Senator and senatorial contestant of the party.

It was gathered that Yakubu had earlier resigned his position as the managing director of the Kano State Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (KNARDA) to contest for the member House of Representatives.

In addition, Abba Ganduje, who also confirmed his contest on his Twitter handle is to contest against Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe, the incumbent member of the constituency who recently dumped the APC for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

He shared some of his campaign posters on Twitter and tweeted: “Victory is from God.”

