FCT, Abuja - The presidential primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been rescheduled to take place between Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30.

The ruling party's presidential primary was initially scheduled to hold between May 30 and June 1, 2022.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Felix Morka, the party’s national publicity secretary announced this on Wednesday, May 18, in Abuja while briefing newsmen at the end of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting.

House of Reps, governorship primaries also rescheduled

Meanwhile, the APC has also rescheduled its governorship and House of Representatives primary elections to Thursday, May 26.

Legit.ng gathers that the APC governorship primary was earlier scheduled for May 20.

The APC scribe said the party’s Senate and House of Assembly primaries had also been rescheduled to hold on Friday May 27.

“The NWC of the APC has made an approval for a revised timetable schedule of activities for house of assembly, national assembly, governorship primaries and appeals that may arise.

“Our governorship and house of representatives primary election will now take place on Thursday, May 26, while the senate and house of assembly primaries will take place on Friday May 27.

“The election appeals for governorship and house of representatives will take place on Friday May 27,” he said.

Morka added that appeals for senate and house of assembly primaries will hold on Saturday May 28.

He added that the mode of primary election would be contained in the guidelines that would be issued later.

