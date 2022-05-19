The All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled the identities of some politicians who bought its presidential forms but did not submit them.

Recall that the ruling party fixed N30 million as the cost of its expression of interest form for the presidency, while N70 million was fixed for the nomination form.

CBN governor Emefiele, ministers Ngige and Sylva bought APC's N100 million presidential forms but did not submit. Photo credits: Central Bank of Nigeria, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, Timipre Marlin Sylva

Source: Facebook

The cost of the APC presidential form, N100 million, had sparked heated reactions from Nigerians as many Nigerians accused the ruling party of being “insensitive” to the current economic realities of the country.

Speaking on Wednesday, May 18, in an interview on Channels TV monitored by TheCable, Felix Morka, APC national publicity secretary, said three persons did not submit their forms.

The three are:

Chris Ngige, minister of labour Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum resources

Legit.ng notes that Ngige and Sylva are among the members of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet who made a U-turn after the President directed ministers with political ambitions to resign from office.

The APC scribe said 28 presidential hopefuls purchased its nomination and expression of interest forms.

“We have 28 aspirants altogether who purchased forms. At the last count, we have about 25 who made submission of those forms. Three of them did not — senator Chris Ngige, Godwin Emefiele, Timipre Sylva did not submit their forms," he said.

It is not fraudulent to buy APC presidential forms for someone else - Morka

Asked whether there were concerns over the buying of nomination forms by proxy, the APC spokesperson said at the point of purchase, anybody can procure forms for a politician to contest any elective position.

“It is not fraudulent. If I believe very strongly that you will make a good president and I have the resources, it is a purchase. At the time of purchase, there are no filters,” he added.

“You come, you indicate the office you are trying to make the purchase of the form for, you make the payment, the payment will be confirmed and the form will be given to you.

“It is at the point of submission that the actual verification begins where we begin to check all of the requirements for eligibility. At the point of purchase, we sell forms.”

9 APC presidential aspirants set to withdraw from race

In another report, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu said nine presidential aspirants from the APC were set to withdraw from the race.

The former governor of Abia state said the aspirants whose names he did not mention would back Senate President Ahmad Lawan's presidential bid after withdrawing.

Kalu had earlier withdrawn from the presidential race and backed Lawan to succeed President Buhari in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng