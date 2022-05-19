There is a viral and growing claim that the nothing is seriously planning to produce the next president in 2023

Joe Igbokwe has said that the news has made him laugh until tears were coming out from his eyes

Igbokwe, an ally of Bola Tinubu, advised Nigerians to dismiss the report and see it as nothing but a joke

Joe Igbokwe has reacted to a report that the northern region in Nigeria is planning to produce a president in 2023.

Igbokwe said when he heard the report, he laughed so hard that tears started coming out of his eyes.

Igbokwe said he laughed so hard and dismissed the news (Photo: Bola Ahmed Tinubu)

Source: Facebook

The die-hard supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu called on Nigerians to do away with the thought and consider it a joke.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Someone just called me to say that the north is thinking about producing the presidency in 2023 again.

"I laughed until tears started coming out from my eyes.

"Perish the thought and consider it a joke."

2023: Tinubu talks tough, says he won’t retire until he becomes president of Nigeria

Meanwhile, Tinubu had said he would not retire from politics until he becomes the president of Nigeria.

Tinubu stated this while canvassing for the party’s delegates' votes in Makurdi, Benue state capital, on Tuesday, May 17.

His words:

“Youths of Benue be determined to get you PVCs revalidated. I’m with you and my other colleagues here are with you as well as many others who are not here are with you to ensure your posterity and the hope of a united prosperous Nigeria is yours.

“So, we are of age and if you want us to retire soon but I’m won’t retire until I become president of Nigeria."

Tinubu's associate reveals another party APC chieftain plans to join, gives condition

In another news, an associate of Tinubu had said the APC presidential hopeful had concluded plans to dump the ruling party if the primaries were schemed against him.

The associate who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the development was the reason former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, stated recently that Tinubu had plan B if APC primaries are manipulated against him.

Source: Legit.ng