The presidential aspiration of the former Lagos state governor, Bola Tinubu has gotten a major boost ahead of the 2023 general election

Popular businessman, Mogaji Bowale Oluwole Arisekola described Tinubu as a man with the capacity to change Nigeria

Mogaji says his loyalty belongs to Tinubu and that he has no intention to compromise their friendship

FCT, Abuja - Presidential hopeful of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has gotten a major endorsement from a popular business mogul, Mogaji Bowale Oluwole Arisekola.

According to the New Telegraph newspaper, Mogaji made this declaration on Friday, May 27 in Abuja while interacting with journalists.

Mogaji described Tinubu as the right candidate stating that he has the capacity to lead the country to an improved developmental stage.

As gathered by Legit.ng, Mogaji said he is a Tinubu loyalist and that he will continue to remain loyal to him.

Mogaji reminisce on Tinubu's tenure as Lagos governor

Mogaji while speaking about his support for Tinubu made reference to his tenure as Lagos state governor.

He said:

“The former Lagos Governor brought innovations into the governance of the State during his eight years in power, I can assure anyone who cares to listen that he will replicate similar feats when he eventually becomes Nigeria’s President. I have not denied him of my support and I have not pretended about my open support for him either.

“I believe both on moral ground as well as out of conviction that he has got what it takes to provide the kind of quality leadership this country needs at a precarious moment like this.”

