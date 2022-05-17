Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has again let Nigerians know that he is committed to his ambition to rule Nigeria

The former governor of Lagos state said he will not retire from politics until he achieves his ambition of becoming president

Tinubu who spoke to APC delegates in Benue state is confident of defeating the opposition PDP if he gets the ruling party's 2023 presidential ticket

Makurdi, Benue state - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said he would not retire from politics until he becomes the president of Nigeria.

Tinubu stated this while canvassing for the party’s delegates votes in Makurdi, Benue state capital, on Tuesday, May 17, Daily Trust reported.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said he will remain in active partisan politics until he achieves his presidential ambition. Photo credit: @Official_ABAT

Source: Twitter

His words:

“Youths of Benue be determined to get you PVCs revalidated. I’m with you and my other colleagues here are with you as well as many others who are not here are with you to ensure your posterity and the hope of a united prosperous Nigeria is yours.”

“So, we are of age and if you want us to retire soon but I’m won’t retire until I become president of Nigeria."

Presidency 2023: What I will do if elected - Tinubu

Meanwhile, Asiwaju Tinubu said if elected as president of the country, he would rekindle the hope of ordinary Nigerians.

Tinubu emphasised that he would bring the experience of his leadership in Lagos state as a Governor to bear on the leadership style in Nigeria.

He added that if the APC gives him the ticket, there would be no contest between him and whoever will emerge as candidate of opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tinubu's associate reveals another party APC chieftain plans to join, gives condition

Meanwhile, an associate of Asiwaju Tinubu has said the APC presidential hopeful has concluded plans to dump the ruling party if the primaries are schemed against him.

The associate who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the development was the reason former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, stated recently that Tinubu had plan B if APC primaries are manipulated against him.

Although he noted that APC remains the primary platform Tinubu intends to actualize his presidential ambition; other options including the Social Democratic Party (SDP) would be explored if the primaries come short of transparency and credibility.

Source: Legit.ng