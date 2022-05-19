Ahead of the ruling party APC primaries, the presidential aspiration of Bola Tinubu has received yet another major boost

This is as the Kwara and Benue APC delegates declared their full support for Tinubu ahead of the exercise that is scheduled later this month

Meanwhile, prominent leaders in Benue state commended the former Lagos governor for his role played in the development of the North Central state

It was a festival of commendation and endorsement for All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader and leading presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in Kwara and Benue states on Tuesday, May 18, during his visit to the two states to dialogue with the party’s delegates to the presidential primaries and confer with prominent leaders.

Kwara state Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasak expressed gratitude to the APC leader for helping to rescue the state from the hands of those who exploited her resources for selfish ends.

This development was made known by Tinubu Media Office through a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, May 19.

Tinubu was received by the governor, the deputy governor, the three APC senators in Kwara state, federal lawmakers, among other personalities and party bigwigs. Photo credit: Tinubu Media Office

According to the statement, prominent leaders in Benue state commended Asiwaju Tinubu for being a trusted friend of the North-Central state.

Governor Abdulrasaq showered praises on Tinubu

The governor said:

“We have not thanked you enough for helping us take power in this state in 2019. It was not about money. It was about the logistics, about the way you moved people around to make sure we succeed. Asiwaju kept his cards close to his chest, but the people who were defeated knew where the blow came from.”

Governor Abdulrasaq made this assertion at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Ilorin where he led APC delegates and leaders to endorse Asiwaju Tinubu for the presidency.

The ceremony with Kwara APC delegates and others

It was carnival-like as the delegates rose in unison to declare their support for the APC presidential aspirant in the upcoming presidential primaries of the party.

The governor was joined at the event by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, the party’s chairman in the state, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, the three Senators from the state and other leaders.

The governor described Asiwaju as a committed democrat, true leader and successful private-sector businessman, adding that, “from a single state, he conquered the whole of South-west. Teaming up with Muhammadu Buhari, they won the whole of Nigeria in 2015.

Governor Abdulrasaq endorsed Tinubu for president in 2023

He said:

“We have seen what he has done in Lagos. And he repeated the same feat for Nigeria."

Tinubu commended Governor Abdulrasaq for his achievements in the state, describing him as an exceptional governor.

“Before 2019, Governor Abdulrasaq did not get too involved in politics. He later committed himself to it to rescue Kwara from the then prevailing slide. Never will Kwara State slide back into the hands of termites again.

“We are coming with a lot of goodies for Kwara if elected president. I know how to do it better. I can chart the path to growth and development."

The Emir of Ilorin endorsed Tinubu for presidency

Speaking at the palace of Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, Asíwájú thanked the royal father for granting him bail as judge of the Court of Appeal when he was being prosecuted by the military for his pro-democracy activities.

He described the Emir as a fair-minded and incorruptible person who, as judicial officer, dispensed justice with courage and objectivity.

In Benue, Tinubu was received by former Senate President Ameh Ebute, former deputy governor of the state, Chief Steven Lawan, Mrs. Regina Akume, wife of former governor of the state, Senator George Akume, APC chairman in the state, Comrade Austen Agada.

Tinubu and Benue APC delegates

Tinubu thanked the people of Benue for being a bastion of progressive politics, while also extolling the virtues of late J.S. Tarka and Senator Akume.

He pledged his support for the party to win the state back to APC fold.

Joining Asíwájú on the trip to Benue and Kwara were former governor of Borno state, Senator Kashim Shettima, Chairman of TetFUND, Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, former APC national publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Isa-Onilu, former national welfare officer of the party, Alhaji Ibrahim Masari, and Hon. James Abiodun Faleke.

APC releases 9, tough conditions for Tinubu, Osinbajo, others

Meanwhile, the ruling party had released nine guidelines to govern the conduct of presidential, governorship, and parliamentary aspirants before, during, and after its primaries.

One of the conditions is that aspirants have been prohibited from suing the party or any of its members without first making use of avenues for redress and in-house settlement mechanisms.

Added to this, the hopefuls at all levels must sign undertakings to accept the results of the primaries and work for whoever emerges as the flagbearer ahead of 2023.

